Rhea Seehorn is back a new clip from Cooper's Bar, AMC's comedy series about people trying to make it in the Hollywood industry. Coming straight from the third episode of the second season, the clip features Kris Latimer (Seehorn), as she tires to convince Brandon (Casey Washington) to become an exclusive screenwriter for her, even if other people don't think that's a very good idea. Brandon can be seen debating with himself whether he should take the offer or not, as a persistent Latimer needs him to sign the contract.

Cooper's Bar follows Cooper Marino (Louis Mustillo), and his friends living and trying to work in Hollywood. This season sees them run into Latimer, who has a reputation in the industry for being difficult to work with when it comes to any given project. As the main cast of the series tries to get their own television series based on the bar itself off the ground, they'll run into the multiple challenges any major production has, including evil executives that would leave the character played by Will Ferrell in Barbie ashamed. Hopefully, they'll be able to film their project sooner, rather than later.

In addition to starring as Kris Latimer, Seehorn also serves as Executive Producer and co-creator on the series alongside David Connolly, Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton and Mustillo. This wouldn't be the first time Seehorn finds herself collaborating with the network, as she used to star in the AMC hit series Better Call Saul, a spinoff of Breaking Bad. Seehorn's role of Kim Wexler was a skilled lawyer who became friends with Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) over the course of the series, as she also obtained better positions at the firm she used to work for. Seehorn received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on the show, with many fans of her character expressing their support for the actress during the awards season.

What's Next for Rhea Seehorn?

While it remains to be seen how Latimer will interfere in the development of the television series the characters of Cooper's Bar are trying to produce, Seehorn is already busy with yet another project on the horizon. The actress has joined the cast of the Prime Video animated hit Invincible, a series about a young man learning to be a superhero while dealing with the complicated legacy left behind by his father. Seehorn was cast in an undisclosed role, but more information will be revealed as the second season of Invincible premieres later this year.

You can check out the new clip from Cooper's Bar below, as the second season continues to air every Wednesday on AMC: