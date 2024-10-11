The Penguin has successfully built upon the world of The Batman, introducing a number of new characters into Oz Cobb's world. Chief among them is Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), who runs afoul of the aspiring crime lord after trying to carjack his Maserati. Instead of killing Victor, Oz takes him on as his right-hand man — ironically creating a dynamic that's reminiscent of Batman and Robin's. But this isn't Feliz's first rodeo when it comes to comic-based TV shows, as he previously starred in Marvel's Runaways. Runaways is notable for being an adaptation of a fan-favorite comic series, and Feliz played a major part throughout all three seasons.

What Is ‘Runaways’ About?

Based on the comic by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona, Runaways centers on six teenagers: prodigy Alex Wilder (Feliz), Wiccan Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner), Gertrude "Gert" Yorkes (Ariela Barer) and her adoptive sister Molly (Allegra Acosta), and jock Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin). One night, the six learn that their parents' organization, the Pride, is a massive front for a criminal organization; the Pride's main goal is to resurrect a mysterious man named Jonah (Julian McMahonb), who's part of an alien race known as the Gibborim.

Alex and his friends also discover that they have a collection of abilities that they can use to combat their parents. Nico comes into possession of a powerful magical item known as the "Staff of One", Karolina learns that she is a half-alien with the power of light, Molly has superhuman strength and durability, and Gert discovers that her parents genetically engineered a Velociraptor, which she has a psychic connection with — she ends up naming the beast Old Lace. Chase turns out to be a genuinely gifted inventor, crafting weapons that include weaponized gauntlets known as "Fistigons."

Rhenzy Feliz Delivers a Great Performance in 'Runaways'

Runaways received praise throughout its three-season run for the way it utilized its ensemble of characters, and Feliz had a major part to play in this. Throughout the course of Runaways, he transforms Alex from a withdrawn nerd to a skilled — and somewhat dangerous — strategist. It's Alex who convinces the Runaways to fight against their parents, and as the series progresses, he grows obsessed with bringing his own parents Geoffrey (Ryan Sands) and Catherine (Angel Parker) down. This leads to some of the most emotionally resonant scenes in Runaways, particularly Season 3 when he struggles with a deep-seated desire to kill Catherine for her actions.

The other cast member that brings out a top-tier performance from Feliz is Okana, as Alex and Nico struggle with their feelings for each other while also planning to bring down the Pride. But it all goes sideways in the Season 1 episode "Tsunami." Prior to the events of Runaways, Nico's sister Amy had seemingly committed suicide; throughout Season 1, Nico starts finding evidence to the contrary, and grows suspicious when Alex figures out the password to her mother's computer. A confrontation between the two reveals that Alex had learned the password from Amy before she died, and that she figured out the Pride's true nature. This is one of the biggest bombshells of the series, and shifts the dynamics going forward; Nico ends up taking a more proactive leadership role, while Alex grows consumed with revenge. Moments like these show that series creators Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage wanted to make sure Runaways' teenage angst was just as compelling as its superpowered elements.

Runaways would take multiple deviations from its source material, including making Gert and Molly adoptive siblings and changing the source of Molly's powers; her parents were mutants, but at the time, Marvel Studios did not own the rights to the X-Men. The biggest change the show made, however, concerns Alex. In the comics, he is revealed to be a mole and fully supports his parents' plans to let the world burn at the hands of the Gibborim. But Alex eventually dies when the Runaways halt the Pride's plans, with one of the Gibborim burning him to ashes. Runaways decides to shy away from this, showcasing that while he has dark impulses, Alex cares for the other Runaways, and it's a deviation that works — Feliz is allowed to make Alex a compelling character without resorting to evil. Interestingly enough, the Runaways Season 3 finale, "Cheat the Gallows," features a plot thread that hews close to the original comics. A future version of Alex attempts to kill the Runaways, as some of them slip into the same roles that their parents did; the Runaways are able to beat him, but he leaves behind a note for his present self. Not only does Feliz get to play a more hardened version of Alex, but it's one who is fairly close to the manipulative mastermind he was in the comics.

‘Runaways’ Had an Interesting Evolution

Originally, Runaways was planned to become a feature film instead of a TV series, with Brian K. Vaughn tapped to adapt the script. However, the success of the first Avengers and Marvel Studios' decision to develop Guardians of the Galaxy led to it being put on the backburner. Schwartz and Savage then took over development in 2017, while tapping Vaughn as a creative consultant. Vaughn was also in favor of the changes to the source material, telling the Hollywood Reporter, “If you’re a fan of the comic, you’re going to be surprised. If you’ve never read the comic, you’re going to be surprised.” Runaways even survived a purge of content on Hulu, jumping to another superhero-friendly network with The CW.

Runaways works far better as a TV show than it would have as a movie; the format allows the characters to grow while utilizing its more fantastic elements as a metaphor for adolescence. It also did right by casting Feliz, as he truly embodies the spirit of Alex Wilder. Feliz even seems to have brought some of the same energy to The Penguin, with Victor being somewhat shy and reserved and then being thrust headfirst into a world of darkness like Alex was. Runaways might even have been the start of Feliz's Marvel tenure, as he's expressed interest in playing Miles Morales.

Runaways is available to stream on The CW.

