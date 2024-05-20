The Big Picture Porsha Williams vows to bring transparency to Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Williams faced a tumultuous divorce with ex-husband Simon Guobadia and is now ready to start fresh.

Fans are excited for Williams' return, but other cast members like Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield will not be returning for Season 16.

Porsha Williams is getting real. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star promises transparency for the upcoming season. Williams has recently returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after a two-year break, along with Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and three new faces. The reality TV star opens up to Fox 5 and states that she is ready to be transparent.

“What can I say about this season is that I am ready to just be me,” she said. “I’m ready to be transparent like I’ve always been. I think that’s something that has been missing…someone who can come on and be their authentic self. Whether it’s perfect or imperfect, [it’s] all [going to] show. And in the end, I know God has my back.” Fans saw her marriage to Simon Guobadia break down after just 15 months. Williams has also opened up about her marriage and Guobadia in the past few weeks. Now with Williams returning for Season 16, fans are expecting to hear what she has got to say and are also looking forward to her starting fresh.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality television series focused on the personal and professional lives of several women residing in Atlanta, Georgia. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

The ‘RHOA’ Star Filed For A Divorce

Williams married Guobadia in 2022 after he divorced Falynn Pina. However, their marriage was short-lived. Williams left The Real Housewives of Atlanta around the time the couple got engaged in 2021. Their marriage had a rocky ride, especially with Guobadia’s legal troubles. Williams has also come out and said that her ex-husband was trying to block her work on The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the divorce proceedings. Williams opened up about how Giubadia was trying to “overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress” her, and also “threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income” by involving Bravo in their divorce.

The divorce proceedings got even more tense when Guobadia requested that True Entertainment, LLC disclose Williams’ status and income as a returning member of the cast. He also tried to involve production in the divorce proceedings. Now that she is back, fans cannot wait for her to flourish and shine in the upcoming season without the shadow of her ex-husband and with her long-time friends, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.

Williams’ return brought delight to the fans. However, Grammy Award winner Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield will not be making a return. Burruss stated that she would be focusing on other projects and Whitfield was not asked back. Fans can see Whitfield take part in Season 2 of The Traitors.

According to Bravo's press release on May 14, 2024, Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will begin filming this month with the show set to premiere in 2025. You can stream all previous seasons of RHOA on Peacock.