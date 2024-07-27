The Big Picture Apollo Nida was arrested and charged with family violence battery after a physical altercation with his wife.

Despite the incident, Nida denied hitting his wife but was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple battery.

Nida has a history of legal trouble with a previous prison sentence for money laundering and identity theft.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks’s ex-husband Apollo Nida has landed himself in a legal conundrum yet again! Nida is currently under arrest and being charged with family violence battery. The incident occurred over an alleged squabble with his current wife, Sherien Almufti, after which, she called the cops on the former reality star.

As per legal documents exclusively obtained by Page Six, the incident occurred in March this year. The documents further revealed that the altercation happened after Almufti had returned from a night out with friends. Sherien Almufti, whose legal last name is Copes, explained to the police that the argument started with the couple accusing each other of infidelity. During all this, Nida allegedly pulled out a video of her kissing a man amid their heated spat which is when things took a nasty turn.

Copes claimed that her husband resorted to physical violence as he “pulled her by the hair and pushed her against a refrigerator,” leading to her running out of the house to find help. By the time she had gone back inside, Nida was gone. That’s when she called the cops. She also presented the police with a surveillance video of the verbal spat, but there were no traces of the physical violence.

Apollo Nida Has Given a Statement of His Own Before Being Charged with Misdemeanor

Apollo Nida eventually returned to the location and provided his statement, which lined up with his wife’s except for the physical fight. Nida claimed to have only tried to snatch Almufti’s phone away and denied any allegations of hitting her. Following this, he was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple battery, and a hearing took place last month where there is no indication of whether he entered a plea. Despite all this, the couple — who secretly got married in October 2022 — seem to be working through their issues and going to couples therapy, as Copes told InTouch:

“It was a huge blowout between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then.”

This isn’t the first time Apollo Nida got into legal trouble, though. The RHOA star’s ex-husband was sentenced to prison back in January 2014 in a money laundering scheme. The crime involved Nida collaborating with others to commit the identity theft of over 50 people to funnel money through their bank accounts. According to a CNN report, fraudulent activities persisted for four years before anyone was arrested. At the time, Parks insisted she had no idea of her then-husband’s criminal activity.

This was the former personal trainer’s second sentence. Prior to his marriage to Parks in 2009, he had served five years in federal prison for auto title fraud. The RHOA star and Apollo Nida were married for five years until she filed for divorce in 2014. The couple share two sons, Ayden Nida and Dylan Nida, who they continue to co-parent.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Production for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 commenced in May 2024 and is set to premiere in 2025. Catch all previous seasons of the show on Peacock TV.

