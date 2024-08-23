The Big Picture Ariana Biermann faces six charges for DUI, underage drinking, and substance possession.

Biermann denies the DUI allegations, citing an "unlawful seizure" by the police.

The Zolciak-Biermann family faces legal troubles, including financial woes and run-ins with the law.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s family are rarely on the law’s good side. In Touch Weekly reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums’ daughter, Ariana Biermann, has officially been charged with a DUI following her 2022 arrest. In August 2022, the police pulled her over after she hit another vehicle. When she was arrested, she was initially charged with driving under the influence, misdemeanor of improper lane change, and underage alcohol possession. On Monday, it was reported that she now officially has six charges over her DUI offense. She has now also been charged with driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a drug-related object due to her “unlawfully” possessing a vape pen with a THC cartridge, and failure to obey signs or control devices.

Biermann was arrested alongside her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, who was a passenger in the car. According to the police report that TMZ obtained, Biermann claimed she had not been drinking, and also alleged that the smell of alcohol could be from her clothes. She also claimed that she smoked a THC vape pen “the night before” the DUI arrest, but did not drink alcohol before driving. However, her claims were not considered. The officers at the scene smelled alcohol on her breath and stated that Biermann had a “noticeable sway” when they conducted a field sobriety test.

Biermann’s arrest comes amid their parents inching dangerously closer to foreclosure as they prepare for their divorce trial. They have until August 26 to sell their mansion. Despite slashing the prices, there have been no prospective buyers. With their financial woes mounting, the family could only hope that the mansion would avoid foreclosure.

Biermann’s Charge Adds To Their Legal Troubles

Following her arrest, Biermann and her lawyer, Justin Spizman, fought back. In late 2023, Biermann filed a motion to exclude all evidence gathered as a result of an “unlawful seizure”. Spizman made a statement, defending his client. “Ariana was involved in a minor fender-bender. When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious about the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them”.

During the time of her arrest, Spizman also said that ‘“sufficient facts did not exist to support even an articulable suspicion that [Ariana] was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or any criminal activity was underfoot”. He also maintains Biermann’s innocence, stating that she did not commit “no traffic violations” before her detainment. “[Ariana] further shows that this initial detention was an unlawful warrantless seizure, not supported by probable cause or articulable suspicion, violating [Ariana’s] rights under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States,” he added. Biermann’s attorney also requested that the court suppress the results of Biermann’s alleged refusal to submit a chemical test in connection with the charges.

This report follows a series of reports about the Zolciak-Biermanns and their continuous run-ins with the law. Last month, Biermann’s sister Brielle Biermann, who reportedly owed $84K in unpaid car payments for a car purchase, was sued for a car crash she alleged she was not involved in. Weeks before the lawsuit was reported, their father received a citation over their dog for disturbing the neighbors. Their mother was also ordered to pay court and credit card fees, and no reports stated that she paid them. The Zolciak-Biermanns’ legal woes continue, as fans could only hope that they can escape their legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return with Phaedra Parks in 2025, and all episodes can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S. If you enjoy Zolciak, new episodes of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets air every Tuesday on MTV.

