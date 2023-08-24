The Big Picture Shereé's ex-husband Bob Whitfield's shocking reveal of a secret daughter comes as no surprise considering his history of abuse, cheating, and child support issues.

Bob's emotionally and physically abusive nature towards Shereé is evident by his disturbing comments caught on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In addition to abuse, Bob also cheated on Shereé with a co-star and had difficulties fulfilling his financial responsibilities as a father.

On the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield’s ex-husband Bob Whitfield stirred yet another mouth-hanging scandal. Bob thought that his ex-wife’s newborn granddaughter’s homecoming was the most appropriate occasion to reveal a secret daughter he had been hiding for 26 years. However, this doesn’t surprise reality TV watchers as they are already too familiar with Bob Whitfield’s past. Considering his past history of physical abuse allegations, cheating scandals, and child support issues, this reveal might not be as horrible.

Bob Physically and Emotionally Abused Shereé During Their Marriage

Image via Bravo

At the time of their divorce in 2007, the couple had been together for over 14 years and married for almost 7 years. They had their ups and downs throughout their relationship and spent a decade in emotional and legal battles. The proof of Bob’s emotional immaturity was even caught on RHOA during a couple's exclusive trip. Bob is seen saying extremely out-of-pocket and literally abusive things. While thinking about their split he says, “I was driving her, and she fell asleep, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’d be easy for me to take the seat belt off of you and hit the brakes.’ So she can fly her ass through the window, you know?”

When Sheree, triggered by the whole conversation, brings up an incident where Bob tried choking her, Bob responds, “I don’t remember choking her, but if I did, I’m sorry. ‘Cause maybe I didn’t choke you hard enough.” Hearing all that Sheree breaks down in tears and Bob tries to comfort her with “I’m still your number one confidant. I believe in you the most — trust.” The interaction is enough for us to understand Bob’s emotionally and physically abusive nature towards Sheree.

Later during the same episode Sheree lets us know her thoughts on the whole scenario and says, “I am thankful that I invited Bob on this trip. This is a test and he failed. He has not made the changes that I needed him to make. So this is kind of like an eye-opener. I’m glad I can see now. I dodged a bullet.” Sometime after Sheree opens up to her then-adult kids about their father’s nature during the marriage and how she had worked hard to keep the kids away from all of it.

Bob Cheated On Shereé With a Co-star

Image via Bravo

Bob doesn’t just have a history of being physically and emotionally abusive with Shereé. But he has also cheated on her in the past. In an episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, we see an upset Shereé confronting Bob if he slept with co-star Tammy McCall Browning. Sheree later went as far as to confront Browning directly at a dinner table after sitting through some downgrading comments on her marriage with Bob. Things get worse when Sheree takes it upon herself to disclose that Bob already had told her that the two had once hooked up.

Bob Had Issues Paying Up Child Support after Divorce

Image via Bravo

When the couple divorced, Shereé requested the court that she would get $136,000 from Bob as child support. However, around the same time, Bob was also going through bankruptcy. Bob’s major assets and property were sold for around $174,000, out of which Sheree wasn’t able to claim anything. Bob Whitfield seems to be unable to fulfill his responsibilities not just as a partner but also as a father.