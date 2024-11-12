Brielle Biermann is now joining in on the drama that surrounds the Zolciak and Biermann household. Biermann is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and was featured heavily on the Bravo show as well as Don't Be Tardy, the reality show that gave fans a look into Zolciak's life with her then husband, Kroy Biermann. Now, Brielle is being shaded online by a woman named Calli Berry who claims that Biermann was receiving money from Berry's now ex-boyfriend. Biermann is engaged to Billy Seidl.

Berry posted a video that alleged that her ex was sending money to Biermann. “Ever been halfway through a Bahamas trip, but catching the next flight out because you found out he’s flying some girl named Katie in as soon as you leave — AND has been cashappin’ a broke D-list housewife’s daughter for drink money? Yeah, me neither,” she wrote. When a fan asked if it was Biermann, Berry responded by asking what gave it away. "Broke?" Berry was pressed further in the comments about the situation and revealed that her ex allegedly sent Biermann $300.

Biermann responded to Berry's claims by posting a TikTok of her own. In the video, you can see Seidl and Biermann drinking together and smiling with the caption “Jealousy is a disease… you know the rest." She set the video to Michael Sembello's "Maniac." Biermann did not address the situation otherwise but Berry has continued to post videos on TikTok explaining the situation between her ex and Biermann.

Calli Berry Is Not Quiet About Brielle Biermann

Image via People Magazine

In a series of TikTok videos, Berry explained that she felt as if her ex was in love with Biermann. She wrote, “I thought that their relationship was inappropriate and I had asked for them to stop having that kind of relationship. And like I said … you don’t always need to be running errands for, sending money to, ditching me for, going behind my back and going to lunches and dinners with them, or her."

Berry went on to shame Biermann for not shutting the situation down, claiming that Biermann knew the friend loved her and that she should have more respect for Seidl. “I feel like if I had a fiancé and I knew that the guy that I was hanging out with that was my friend was in love with me, out of respect for my fiancé, I’d be like, ‘This guy likes me. We can’t have this friendship anymore.’ But that’s just me,” she stated. “That’s my level of respect for my would-be relationship.”

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Stream on Peacock