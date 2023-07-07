The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a guilty pleasure to many, with many of the cast members solidifying their places in the hearts of the viewers as celebrities and influencers. But one of them, even while being well sought after by the industry, remains underrated among the audiences. Claudia Jordan was introduced as a main Housewife on RHOA in season 7 when Porsha Williams was demoted to a friend of the show, and Demetria McKinney was also vying for a peach. According to the Nielsen ratings, Season 7 of RHOA was very well received as 3.8 million people tuned in for its premiere. However, Claudia was only a one-season peach holder. Afterward, she made guest appearances during Seasons 8 and 13 along with other main cast members Shereé Whitfield, Nene Leakes, and Eva Marcille.

Avid RHOA lovers might remember her for serving the hottest rivalry against the OG Housewife, Nene. Nene was already a big deal in the playground and Claudia was the new chick who felt like she had to prove herself. When other cast members backed down from arguments with Nene, only Claudia had the guts to call her out for being rude. After back-and-forth insults between the two, the fight ended with Nene’s obvious defeat. The epic clash ended up landing her in the list of top RHOA moments.

At the time of her casting, there were split reactions from the fans and cast alike. But Jordan has managed to turn the tables. Fans, the OG cast members, and even the former producer Carlos King now see her value. Since leaving the show, Jordan has gone on to solidify herself as a talk show host, model, actress, businesswoman, and reality TV and radio personality. Our girl has grown to become a socially aware queen fighting for feminine empowerment in her own way. And continues to be a loud advocate for Black Lives Matter. Let’s talk about how she has been the most underrated yet in-demand former Housewife. While her time on the show was brief, Claudia's impact was a lasting one.

Claudia’s Success Began Long Before 'RHOA'

Claudia had already been a rising name even before she landed her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During college, she had her own radio program, was working at Boston television station WHDH-TV, and was stealing all the spotlight in Miss Teen USA. Over the years she has shown us stable consistent growth and continues soaring unstoppably each year. Prior to her time on the show, she was an established show host, model, and actress. She appeared in music videos of big artists such as Backstreet Boys, Coolio, D’Angelo, Charlie Wilson, and many more. On top of that, she was always active on reality TV with her being on programs like Dog Eat Dog, Celebrity Apprentice, and Deal or No Deal. From Pepsi and Mountain Dew to Microsoft, she was out there snatching national TV ads left and right. To briefly flex her hosting career, she hosted Miss Universe 2009, the red carpet for Fox Sports West, and also Modern Girl’s Guide to Life. While serving as a co-host on The Foxxhole radio show, the queen of charm and outstanding MC skills, ended up getting herself a weekly show.

Claudia Stays Winning Even After ‘RHOA’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she mentioned having a good experience at the show and that she wouldn’t have wanted anything more out of it. She said, “Some people go on there, and they make it their entire life. For me, it was a great experience and I still get love to this day.” With her unending list of work commitments, Claudia is booked and busy throughout the year. In more recent years, the multi-talented star has been focusing on her career as a talk show host and a social media personality. She is now known for her commentary on her hit FOX Soul talk show Out Loud With Claudia Jordan. She also hosts Tea-GIF and Cocktails With Queens segments on the show. Her sociable personality attracts her back into the world of reality TV as she makes appearances on TV One's The Next 15 and VH1's Couples Therapy. In a recent podcast interview with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville she mentioned that she had been enjoying her time on The Breakfast Club as a co-host, fas well as participating in films, producing, and writing a whole stage play. Bagging all the on-screen accomplishments, Claudia, also maintains a strong social media presence. Her Instagram has been rapidly growing, going from 593k followers to 639k within a span of a year. It isn’t really a surprise that an extroverted and good-natured personality like hers would attract a lot of attention on social media. For her fans, she is also a fashion blogger that promotes self-love and body acceptance.

Through all her fame and fortune she has still managed to stay grounded to her values. She has been silently showing her gratitude for her success by pushing social boundaries one good conversation at a time. We can see her advocate for positivity every time she chooses to defend Black Lives Matter. Or for example, the time she chose to defend modeling against the old “bimbo” stereotype claims made by Meghan Markle on her Archetypes podcast. She said, “For clarity - yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect. But every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants.” Claudia can also be seen standing against gender norms by bringing up conversations like “Is Men Wearing Nail Polish Masculine or Feminine?” to her followers through The Undressing Room Podcast.

Claudia Doesn’t Need ‘RHOA’ but it Definitely isn’t Vice Versa

In the podcast interview with Glanville, she clarified her reason for not going back on RHOA. She rejected going on the show as a friend role because she didn’t like the pay cut that came with it. She said, “They asked me to come back as a friend, which was a downgrade after I fought and earned the peach. Now you want me to come back with a pay cut. I do it for the money. I’m there for the money.” It seems that there might be a possibility of her return on the show if cast again as a main Housewife. RHOA, with their plummeting ratings and a fan raised demand for a complete recast, they might want to step up their game and get Claudia Jordan back on the show.