Listen. Phaedra Parks arguably had one of the best years when it comes to reality television in 2024. Variety even placed her on the list of the 30 Most Powerful Women in Reality Television. Between her breakthrough turn on Season 2 of The Traitors and shaking her donkey booty on Dancing with the Stars, this southern belle slayed.

With her star shining brightly again, the opportunity arose for her to return to the reality show that made her. She took it. Kenya Moore's mid-filming departure opened the door for Phaedra Park to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But the question now becomes, what will Phaedra Parks bring to Season 16? Most of her tenure revolved around the love, marriage, and testy divorce from Apollo Nida. Who is Phaedra Parks on The Real Housewives of Atlanta without Apollo?

Who Is Phaedra Parks Without Apollo Nida?

When Phaedra Parks was given her peach, she arrived with a baby in her belly. She was the pregnant, classy, but sassy attorney-to-the-stars. The story of Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida became a major topic of conversation as his criminal record was a point of contention. But when the fans and the men of the show met him, Apollo became a fan favorite. His bond with the likes of Peter Thomas and Todd Tucker gave the men of Atlanta their own storylines to watch. Yet, when Apollo's life turned upside down again, and he was heading back to jail, Phaedra jumped ship, and a new side of the Georgia peach was exposed.

Phaedra's crusade against Apollo became a turning point for her arc in the series. Yes, she was doing what she felt was best for her and her family, but with alliances and loyalties now veering toward Apollo, Phaedra slowly became an outcast. An ugly side of Phaedra was exposed. She lost her closeness with many of the women, including her fellow "small" Kandi Burruss. When she prompted Porsha Williams to spread the awful lie about Kandi, Phaedra's peach was officially rotting. So, in a sense, Cynthia Bailey was onto something. As she said during the Season 7 reunion, "Apollo was your storyline, and now he's gone." When it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra is nothing without Apollo.

It's Time For Phaedra's Next Chapter

Phaedra Parks has been missing from RHOA since Season 10. Her actions destroyed many of the remaining relationships she left behind. The drama that was forced between Kandi and Porsha has never been the same. Now, after years away, viewers will see where Porsha and Phaedra stand today. Will we see "Frick and Frack" back in action? While it may be some time before we see them reunited on camera together, fans have seen that something positive must have come out of filming Season 16 because Porsha, along with Cynthia Bailey, were in the crowd at Dancing with the Stars. Can Porsha replace Apollo and be Phaedra's new story? Let's hope Porsha doesn't introduce Phaedra to the infamous Bolo!

Fans who missed Apollo were greeted with his familiar face when he walked in Sheree Whitfield's fashion show WITH fashion. When she finally launched She By Sheree, she asked her old friend to help her out. His return was a wonderful blast from the past. With Phaedra's return, there is still a possibility that he could show up. As co-parents of Ayden and Dylan, those who have watched Phaedra on Married to Medicine have seen the two together. If they're seen on screen on that show, chances are he'll pop in during Season 16.

Phaedra told US Weekly, “Apollo and I have known each other since the ‘90s for God’s sake. We have two children. We’re always going to be friends, and that’s just what it is.” Phaedra Parks has spent much time rehabbing her image on other reality programs. Now, she has to win The Real Housewives of Atlanta audience over once again. We'll see which version of Phaedra shows up when she gets that peach back in her hand.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.