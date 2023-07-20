Peter Thomas is becoming more and more known for being a person who knows how to hustle for his money. In fact, he doesn’t really care much about how he gets it, whether it’s via good avenues or dubious ones. This recent update of his brings up an interesting conversation; during a recent interview with Carlos King, Peter recently shared that he and Cynthia Bailey, his ex-wife, agreed that he would get 10% of her RHOA paychecks from the time of their marriage all the way through to the time of their divorce.

Was Peter Thomas Technically A Cast Member On ‘RHOA’?

The structure of The Real Housewives shows is an interesting one, with the main question being, “Who gets paid, and who doesn’t?” Well according to several sources, the only husbands that technically get paid are those that appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Joe Gorga is the only one who shared how much that amount was, noting that he made $45,000 per year for the show. In every other franchise, the husbands do not get paid. “Friends” of the Housewives do get paid, but only per episode appearance. The highest-paid people are, naturally, the Housewives themselves. Given all of this information, it is very interesting to learn about Peter and Cynthia’s deal. He is the only husband (that we know of) to make such a decision with his wife. He shares the logic behind the decision with Carlos King, stating, “the time I was giving to you guys was actually taking away time from my business.” He went on to say that he technically took more than 10% of her check, saying it was closer to 15% because of this, and that he would only take the money after their household bills were paid.

Image via Bravo

Should the ‘RHOA’ Husbands Be Paid?

Image via Bravo

Why is it that the only husbands that do get paid in the franchise are the RHONJ husbands? What is different about their series, exactly? The answer is simpler than one might think. They negotiated it. Specifically, their pay was negotiated into their wives' contracts, which is a pretty smart move. So smart, in fact, it's curious as to why more couples haven’t gone this route in other franchises. Some might simply be due to the fact that the husband makes more than the Housewife does through the series, which would make sense if the housewives weren’t making large amounts of money per episode. The per-season salary pay spans from $100,000 all the way up to numbers in the millions per episode for the various housewives throughout the series.

Cynthia Bailey made $1.8 million dollars per season between Seasons 3 and 13, which means Peter’s cut was roughly $180,000 per season. It’s interesting to consider given that during the time he was married to Cynthia his net worth was closer to three million. Did he really need a cut of Cynthia’s money for simply appearing on the show? Unlike the RHONJ husbands, he was not considered a part of the main cast. It’s easy to understand the idea of wanting some of it to contribute to bills, but did he really need that cut for himself? What would have made more sense would be to do what the RHONJ husbands did and negotiate his own money for himself. When you look at the full picture he was getting a cut of her paycheck up until their divorce. He had his own money, did he really need to take Cynthia’s? That question can and will be up for debate for a minute thanks to his recent admission.