The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is opening up about her secret relationship! The Bravolebrity just announced that she has been dating an Amsterdam-based musician named LePrince for almost a year now. However, the two decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye so they could focus on getting to know each other without any kind of pressure from the outside world. The reality star shared that she and LePrince have spent a lot of time traveling together and that their long-distance relationship has worked well so far.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Cynthia expressed that she and her boyfriend are excited to see where their relationship goes in the future. The reality star admitted that she has been visiting Amsterdam and Switzerland a lot to support LePrince at his performances. Cynthia first shared the personal update during the Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024. Back then, the reality star confessed that she was happily dating a younger guy. However, she chose not to reveal any more details about her boyfriend at the time.

The news comes shortly after the RHOA alum and her boyfriend were spotted cozying up at Los Angeles International Airport while catching a flight back to Atlanta. As reported by TMZ, LePrince works as a singer, music producer, and DJ who specializes in mixing reggae and electronic music.

Porsha Williams Reveals Why She Returned to ‘RHOA’

During a recent appearance on The View, Porsha Williams opened up about her highly anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, which premiered on March 9, 2025. The reality star left the show in 2021 after eight seasons and is making her comeback after three years. According to Porsha, she took the break when she was turning 40 and had just had her daughter. The reality star confessed that back then, she just wanted to spend time with her child, away from the cameras.

Porsha shared that she had been in talks with the producers for a while before finally deciding to return. She had actually planned on returning to RHOA earlier, but according to the Bravolebrity, life got in the way. While talking about her very public divorce from Simon Guobadia, Porsha shared that it felt like “a death in the family.” The reality star added that she has become a very different person after going through two divorces now, one of which took place shortly after she joined RHOA in 2012.

Porsha also addressed the public scrutiny surrounding her split and claimed that she was no longer letting other people’s opinions dictate how she lived her life. According to the reality star, she has been a “people pleaser” in the past, which often took a hit on her self-worth. But now, she is ready to step into a new chapter of her life with confidence while prioritizing herself and her son. The reality star added that her return to RHOA will give fans a glimpse into how she navigates life post-divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 premiered on March 9, 2025. New episodes air every Sunday on Bravo and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.