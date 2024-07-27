The Big Picture Drew Sidora's children are thriving post-divorce, providing her with strength.

Sidora and ex-husband Ralph Pittman live together; she wants a clean break.

Ex-couple's cohabitation during legal battles helps kids feel loved and supported.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Drew Sidora is opening up about her complicated divorce from Ralph Pittman — and she’s more than impressed by how her children have handled it. The reality star shares two kids, Machai and Aniya Pittman with her former husband and has another son (her eldest one) Josiah Jordan from a previous relationship. The reality star claims that her kids are “thriving” since the couple separated in February 2023 after eight years of marriage.

In an interview with People, Sedora confessed that her children’s support through this tough time was all she needed to get through it. The ex-RHOA star expressed how proud she was of her children, especially since she knows how hard the divorce has been on them. She shared her feelings in the following words:

“They’re super respectful and just doing great. I know it hasn’t been easy for them. But they give so much love to me, and I think they’re doing a great job just balancing and dealing with the changes.”

Sidora confessed that her kids inspire her as she navigates her own emotions regarding the divorce. “Their resilience has given me strength,” added the Bravolebrity. The reality mom continued to gush over her children, especially her eldest, Jordan, who she thinks is growing up way too fast! Sidora concluded by revealing that all three kids keep her busy all day long, and that’s mostly what her life has been like these days.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Continue Living Together Amid Their Divorce

Even after their divorce, the former couple is living under the same roof, which has made their separation all the more challenging. In the same interview with People, Sidora confessed that she wants a clean break after the divorce. While expressing her feelings about the situation, the reality star said, “It’d be much easier if we were able to move on separately; you know, out of sight, out of mind, with your own space and your own energy.”

Cohabitation has also been difficult for the exes since the two are currently engaged in a legal battle. As reported by People, Sidora has accused Pittman of "serial cheating" and mental, financial, and physical abuse. While filing for divorce, Sidora claimed that their marriage was “irrevocably broken” because of Pittman’s behavior.

The That’s So Raven star also admitted that her ex-husband living in the basement of her house isn’t an ideal scenario. However, she thinks that having both parents in the same house has provided some normalcy for her kids. She added that while the energy has definitely shifted, she’s grateful that her kids feel loved and supported during this transition.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream on Peacock. RHOA Season 16’s production began in May 2024 and the show is set to premiere sometime in 2025.

