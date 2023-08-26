The Big Picture Drew Sidora has been accused of lying, or at minimum, exaggerating the truth.

Many of her fibs have been called out by her co-stars and production via video footage.

Despite the ongoing proof, Drew continues with her shennanigans.

Anyone who is a reality TV lover or an avid watcher of Real Housewives of Atlanta knows about Drew Sidora and her lying habits. Many called Drew dangerous because of the amount of lying she does on the show. What makes it worse is that you never know how to take her because she has always been very performative on and off-screen. Here is a list of the few times Drew Sidora has been caught red-handed.

4 Drew Referenced Her Film ‘Step Up’ As Proof of Her Wealth

Drew was already a working actress before her transition to the reality television sphere. She starred in the first Step Up film of the franchise. In 2021, Drew and her co-star Kenya Moore got into a heated argument during the RHOA Reunion. It all started with Kenya fat-shaming Drew and then calling her broke. Drew then tries to snap back by bringing up her million-dollar “dream house” that she bought with her husband. To prove her wealth she goes as far as to talk about how the 2006 film she starred in grossed $400 million worldwide. In actuality, the film grossed an estimated $114 million worldwide.

3 Drew Sidora Lying About Never Kissing LaToya

In the recent season, Drew is accused of kissing co-star LaToya Ali. When asked about it, she is adamant that it never happened. The news of it broke down when Drew was having troubles with her marriage with Ralph Pittman. LaToya had already accused Drew of cheating on Ralph, so it made sense why Drew was heavy on dismissing the accusations. Kandi Burruss then joins in as a witness to the kiss but Drew gets more and more upset. She keeps on insisting that she has never kissed a woman. Later, she is furious to find that another co-star, Marlo Hampton, has sent a recording of her denying the kiss to LaToya herself. Considering her history, no one is believing her lies.

2 Drew’s Lawsuit with A Young Chef

In the current season of the show, we find out through Drew that she is being sued by a young chef. She claimed that she tested a young girl’s cooking skill to see if they would match her standards. But unfortunately, her skill did not match up and Drew was forced to let the girl go. Drew claimed that she never hired her professionally and the girl was suing her for a thousand dollars for no reason at all. But afterward, the young girl comes forward and gives an interview bringing out all the receipts. After the interview, it was clear to everyone that the girl was fully employed and that Drew had done her dirty. People are now asking Drew for an explanation regarding the lawsuit.

1 Drew's Debacle With Shereé Whitfield and Her Assistant Anthony

The whole drama took place at Kenya Moore’s daughter's birthday party during season 14 of RHOA. Drew all of a sudden brings up how her assistant, Anthony Gaskin, didn’t like working for Shereé Whitfield since she didn’t pay him well. This doesn’t sit right with the Sheree and both start throwing accusations around. Sheree’s friend, Fatum, comes to her rescue and brings up how Anthony spilled the tea to Sheree claiming that Drew’s husband Ralph was gay. And that escalates the matter to another level as the two Housewives are seen continuously exchanging shots even through social media.