The Big Picture Drew and Ralph's marriage faced intense scrutiny and criticism from fans, but their love for their children remained solid.

Both parties filed for divorce, accusing each other of extra-marital affairs, with Drew claiming she had proof of Ralph's indiscretions.

Ralph accused Drew of using the adoption of her son as a money grab and claimed that she manipulated the situation for personal gain.

Drew Sidora's marriage to former college football star and business strategist Ralph Pittman Jr. has been under suspicion since their debut on Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 13. Unlike other married couples, Drew and Ralph's marriage was already in the intensive care unit upon their arrival to Atlanta. Blogs attacked Ralph for his mystery trip to Florida and Drew was criticized for not demanding proof of where and with whom he'd been. The couple shared therapy sessions with the RHOA audience and insisted their marriage was the priority in the midst of the perceived negativity from fans. The only thing that seemed solid in the marriage was the couple's love and admiration for their three children.

Drew had a handsome son named Josiah who was three when the couple met, and the couple share two adorable children together biological children Machai and Aniya. Scenes with the children were fan favorites and while the jury was out on Ralph's extracurricular activities and Drew's penchant for telling tall tales, they were united in their love for family. In one scene, Drew claimed Josiah was bothered because he didn't have the same last name as the other two children. Later she happily announced Ralph was going to adopt Josiah so that they would all be one big happy family.

A Hot-Mic Moment Reveals Ralph's True Feelings

Image via Bravo

The marriage went through several highs and lows before breaking irretrievably when both parties filed for divorce within minutes of one another. Both parties accused each other of extremely disrespectful extra-marital affairs and Drew claimed she'd seen proof of Ralph's indiscretions. Ralph didn't have to do much finger-pointing because Drew's cast mates accused her of having a same-sex fling with former basketball player, Ty Young.

Drew's newest nemesis Courtney Rhodes went into overdrive attacking her character during part one of the reunion. As a response to his cousin/friend Courtney Rhodes's recent reckless comments on a hot mic, Ralph broke his silence and made a post addressing the intention of his adoption of Drew's son Josiah. Courtney was recorded suggesting Ralph said Drew wanted "to go be in a gay loving relationship, and have Ralph pay all the bills." In preparation for part 2 of the RHOA season 15 reunion next Sunday, Ralph made a post on social media accusing Drew of concocting the idea of adoption in an attempt to secure additional money from him in the case that the couple divorced. His post reads:

"It's time to speak truth so let's be real. You expect me to pay child support when he has a father that wants to play an active role in his life, but you won't let him. Your adoption request was only a money grab and control. Since the age of 3, I stepped up to fill the gap as a man and unconditionally provided from my heart without expectations. I will continue being there, but you're not going to take advantage of me or use this show to get your way. I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a Father. I love all my kids and have given them the world, including you. It's about them now. #Respect."

Ralph's Instagram story post was met with mixed reviews, but Drew addressed Courtney's comments as evil and disgusting comments from an unverifiable fake cousin. Ralph's stating the adoption process was at Drew's request doesn't match Drew's initial narrative that Ralph came up with the idea to adopt Josiah. Initially, Drew announced Ralph had an epiphany and wanted to make their family even more official by adopting her older son. She said Ralph presented his intentions to her and her mother and she was moved to tears at his thoughtfulness and dedication to her son and ultimately to their family. She was excited about the adoption, because Ralph's loving interaction with her oldest son was one of the reasons she fell in love with him.

Ralph Pittman Changed His Mind About Adopting Drew's Son

Image via Bravo

However, just before the adoption process could start, Ralph announced he'd authored a book titled, The Step In Parenting. The book was geared towards being a guide for other bonus parents. According to his website, the book was written to provide support, sound advice and guidance to improve healthy parenting dynamics for blended families. Season 14 ended with Drew being blind sighted by the book and Ralph claiming the book was written, and he was preparing to go on a book tour promoting. If Drew was shocked at the bonus parenting self-help book she was blown away at Ralph announcing on the show's end that he decided he didn't feel comfortable and would not be adopting Josiah after all. A heartfelt scene between Ralph and Josiah with the stepfather insisting he'd always be there for him no matter what managed to persuade viewers that although his last name wouldn't change, Ralph was committed to Drew's oldest son and would continue to act as a bonus Dad.

Fast-forward to a year and a half later and everything has changed immensely. Ralph's book tour was put on pause and the link to purchase the book on the site is defunct leading the purchaser to instead buy a book titled, Reflections: A Collection of Stories and Manifestos from the Man in the Mirror by Ralph Pittman Jr. Ralph's reasons for deciding not to go through with the adoption has shifted from not wanting to disrespect the biological father, to Drew being the mastermind intent on getting as much money from him as possible. The say all is fair in love and war, but suggesting Drew created this opportunity to ask her son on national television if he wanted Ralph to adopt him is a new low even for RHOA.

Drew's Divorce Makes For a Good Season 16 Storyline on 'RHOA'

Image via Bravo

This latest accusation from Ralph will probably ensure even higher ratings for part 2 of the RHOA reunion when Ralph joins Andy on the couch to discuss the breakdown of his marriage. Fans should tune in for Sunday night's reunion and pay close attention to both Drew and Ralph's social media platforms to get the full story. It's clear the mudslinging in this divorce won't be over any time soon. It could be the golden ticket to secure both Drew and Ralph are invited back to RHOA next season to see how this all plays out.