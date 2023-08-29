The Big Picture Eva Marcille's departure from RHOA was met with disappointment from fans, who felt she had a lot of potential and was unfairly targeted by biased viewers and Nene Leakes.

Claudia Jordan, despite only being on the show for one season, managed to establish herself as the most in-demand Housewife, indicating that Bravo may have made the wrong call in asking her to leave.

Lisa Wu Hartwell's decision to leave RHOA was partially due to creative differences with the producers, who wanted her to script elements of her life, but it was also influenced by her divorce from her husband. Fans admired her for prioritizing authenticity and privacy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a guilty pleasure to many. Over the years, several women became part of the reality show. Some of them however had to heartbreakingly say goodbye to the viewers. Their departure left a bitter taste for the fans, and they found themselves wishing they had never left. Some have continued to thrive outside of the show, while others have struggled to find their footing. Either way, here are the four women who shouldn't have been fired from the show.

4 Eva Marcille Had So Much Potential

When Eva Marcille showed up on RHOA she was already a former winner of America’s Next Top Model. She had a sizable fanbase because of being on that show. She was introduced into RHOA as a friend in season 10 and later went on to become a main Housewife for the next two seasons. She even bagged a peach in season 13. Everything was going well until she had a clash with castmate, Nene Leakes and started receiving hate from biased viewers. She was also put down for not having an interesting enough storyline. Nene expressed directly how she wanted her off the show.

However, during an episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowMarcille announced how she was the one deciding to leave because her priorities had shifted. She said, "I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.” Even after the direct statement many still speculate if she left on her own or if Bravo fired her after her feud with the Queen of RHOA.

3 Claudia Jordan Was on 'RHOA' to Stay

Claudia Jordan is the most underrated RHOA Housewife and went on to establish herself as the most in-demand since exiting the show. She came on the show during season 7 and was there for a short while. But during her one-season stay she still managed to bag a Peach for herself! She did make guest appearances during season 8 and 13, but that was all. She opted to leave the show entirely after season 7 when she was offered a demotion. Her journey with RHOA unfortunately ended after that. It is highly possible that Bravo producers asked her to leave thinking her storyline wasn't interesting enough. But it might not have been the best call by Bravo seeing the way Claudia went on to establish her name in the industry.

2 Lisa Wu Just Wanted to Stay Authentic

Lisa Wu Hartwell was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the beginning two seasons. She claimed that she chose to leave RHOA over creative differences with the producers of the show. The producers wanted her to script elements of her life and she felt that that would have been inauthentic. However, people understood that it was a half-truth as Lisa and her husband filed for a divorce right after leaving the show. She still won the hearts of fans as they saw her actions as a way to balance her need for privacy and authenticity. After the show, Lisa pursued her acting career, and appeared on the TV One reality series Hollywood Divas.

1 Shamari DeVoe Didn't Vibe With the Editors

Shamari DeVoe was also on RHOA only for season 11. Shamari showed integrity of her character when she claims she chose to leave the show after they edited her personality in a weird way, which she felt painted her as an alcoholic mother of two. In 2021, she even gave an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand where she said “They wanted to show me with my lil wine and make it seem like I’m just this drunk or whatever. But that’s not me – there’s a balance.” She's since appeared on multiple seasons of VH1's Couples Therapy, released music, and also chronicled her journey with the now-disbanded R&B group Bluprint in BET's The Encore.

RHOA is currently in its 15th season, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Check out the Season 15 reunion trailer below.