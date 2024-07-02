The Big Picture Kenya Moore exits The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid revenge porn allegations, sparking fan debate.

Moore denies the claims, thanks supporters on Instagram, and focuses on her daughter.

Fans compare her situation to other Real Housewives incidents with outcomes from different Bravo properties.

Kenya Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta caused shockwaves among the fanbase earlier this month. There have been reports that Moore was suspended from filming due to revenge porn allegations, and now she has lost her peach, meaning that she will not be returning for the upcoming season. Many people rallied behind her, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss. Now Us Weekly reports that Moore has broken her silence for the first time since her exit on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl,” she wrote on her Instagram. “My heart is full, and my conscience is clean. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

“My life is blessed,” she continues. “My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a nontoxic environment where we feel appreciated and, most importantly, protected. Thank you, God, for covering us."

Moore was accused of sharing a post with fellow castmate Brittany Eady at the grand opening of Moore’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa earlier this June. Since then, she has received a suspension after Eady filed a report, and is now walking away without a peach. Now the fandom is divided, as Moore’s firing sparked a debate among the Bravo fans.

What Led to Moore’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Exit?

Before the revenge porn allegations, there had been various leaks of the castmates fighting. Reports stated that Eady and Moore’s fighting took a serious turn where there were gun threats, yet there was no confirmation of a gun being used after a Bravo investigation took place. The revenge porn allegations followed the gun incident, prompting Moore’s suspension and exit, which she previously denied.

Moore was considering legal options following her suspension from the show. The Bravo star instructed all attendees of her event to sign NDAs, which means that someone leaked information about the event. Moore’s exit led to a debate, and other reality TV stars supported her. The Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran Teresa Giudice and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville publicly supported Moore.

Many fans stated that this was unfair, as there have been other incidents on Real Housewives that were either left unpunished or lightly. Caroline Manzo’s sexual assault claims against Glanville from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip resulted in no one being fired or punished. Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin were suspended following the fight last Sunday on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but both were allowed to return.

There has been another incident of alleged revenge porn on another Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules. Rachel Leviss sued both Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for revenge porn, though Bravo has been staying out of the lawsuit following the production pause. Fans can stay tuned to Collider for more news surrounding Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

