Kim Zolciak's return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the last episode has naturally sparked up the long time feud between herself and Kenya Moore. Will these two ever be able to get along? A timeline of their dislike for one another, as well as Kenya’s most recent comments on Kim’s “plastic teeth," prove the reality show nemesis feud is ongoing.

Kenya vs. Kim: The Chateau Shereé Battle That Started It All

Image via Bravo

When Kenya joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in season five, she was ready for all the drama. In fact, one could say that Kenya has had difficulties with nearly everyone, so it was only natural that she and Kim would clash. Their feud really took off during the season nine finale during a house warming party for Chateau Shereé. Kenya was feeling some kind of way, having experienced Shereé Whitfield talk badly about her home being unfinished during her own housewarming party at Moore Manor. Because of these bad feelings, Kenya was determined to find anything wrong with the Chateau Shereé. And when she and Kandi went looking for a bathroom they discovered it: Shereé’s basement was unfinished. Delighted to find ammo, Kenya quickly began throwing shade as much as she could. Shereé got heated and Kim decided to come to her defense. Kim asks Kenya why she’s being an a--hole and proceeds to also make a comment about Kenya’s dress. The battle of words continued pretty much until Shereé quieted it down. This moment cemented Kim and Kenya’s dislike for each other.

‘RHOA’ Battle Royale Two: John Legend Tickets

Image via Bravo

When Kim came back to the series as a friend in season 10, the gloves were off immediately. When the discussion of Kenya’s marriage came up in a group conversation, Kim hops in and says Kenya’s then-husband, Marc Daly, doesn’t exist. Kenya responded with a transphobic remark. At any rate, they continued to trade jabs about their husbands and looks until Kenya hit Kim with another gut punch. “Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets. See if who’s d— she’ll suck for John Legend tickets, b--ch. Worry about pimping your daughter out b--ch,” she told Kim. This jab came from a joke tweet that Kim had sent regarding her love for John Legend’s music. The joke was distasteful, and it was weird for a mother to say about her daughter. But a joke is a joke, and Kim did not find Kenya’s comment funny. She throws a glass of wine at Kenya before being held back by Shereé, and leaves with her husband Kroy. At the reunion, though no one necessarily agreed Kenya should have mentioned Kim's adult daughter, they all agreed that Kim was poking the bear and got more than what she asked for from Kenya. As the old adage goes: Don't start none, won't be none.

Kenya vs. Kim: New ‘RHOA’ Beef in 2023

Image via Bravo

It’s 2023 and now Kim is back on everyone’s minds thanks to her current money problems and marital woes. In the midst of all this, she decided to make a comeback to RHOA along with a few other OGs, save for everyone’s favorite, NeNe Leakes. While fans are angry about the NeNe erasure, they are also annoyed with Kim’s comeback. Especially after the racism accusations and backlash from the season ten reunion. Many feel Kim doesn’t deserve to be back, and when she makes a comment about Kenya “still being alive” several sound off on Twitter. Kenya decided to respond via Twitter as well, saying, “One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth”. Given the word choice, it seems like RHOA fans are in for more battles between Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak-Biermann in the future. May the best woman win.