It is not just the IRS that is knocking on Kim Zolciak’s door. A credit card company is also demanding money, and now there is a new filing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy alum is now facing more money woes, according to In Touch Weekly. Because of her unpaid debts, Zolciak’s bank account may be garnished.

According to In Touch Weekly, the reality star has amassed over $215k in credit card debt to American Express. However, as many know, the legal issues have been going on for years. American Express sued Zolciak in 2018, but the Bravo star did not respond to the lawsuit. The company then requested a default judgement, which the court granted, and they were awarded $215,822. However, as stated in the newly filed petition, Zolciak has yet to pay the charges.

It was also reported in June that Zolciak was ordered to pay her credit card debt to Target. A photo of a $2,482.24 payment that was due over a year ago resurfaced on the internet, which prompted the reports. However, like how Zolciak handled the debt to American Express, Target also had no response from The Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets star.

Kim Zolciak’s Financial Issues Have Been Reported For Years

The news comes after reports of Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s Georgia home being put up for auction. The RHOA alums have been struggling to sell their Georgia home for over a year and are facing foreclosure. They did not meet the bank’s deadline of August 6, and the house still has yet to be sold.

Zolciak’s money woes have been in the media for years, but her flamboyant lifestyle was first noted during her appearances in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since then, Zolciak has been unpopular with the IRS and is also juggling more unpaid bills and lawsuits with the Zolciak-Biermann family. There is also serious tension between Zolciak and her estranged husband, who is set to divorce, amid her financial issues.

In Touch Weekly also states that American Express gave Zolciak’s bank Truist Bank instructions to “hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe-deposit boxes or similar that you hold, belonging to [Kim] on the day service of this summons.” As of December 3, the day Zolciak’s new money woes were reported, American Express gave Truist Bank around 15 days to provide information on Zolciak’s assets.

