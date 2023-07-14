Before Kim Zolciak added the hyphen and Biermann to her name, she was just an Atlanta housewife enjoying her life and being just as messy as she wanted to be. She was the drama of season one and season two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with fights and disagreements that live rent-free in fans of the reality show's minds.

‘RHOA’: Kim’s Antics Start With Pure Instigation

Image via Bravo

When the series began, NeNe Leakes, Kim, and their collection of wigs, were all the best of friends. This friendship quickly started becoming strained, however, after NeNe was not put on the list for a party Shereé Whitfield was throwing, but Kim was. Despite Kim having Nene's back and left the party along with her, the seeds of discontentment continued to grow between the two friends, leading up to a pretty explosive reunion episode. Kim was, at the time, seeing a man only referred to as Big Poppa, likely because he was married and our girl Kim was his sugar baby. Their feud came to a head during the season one reunion when discussing Big Poppa, who was later revealed to be a man by the name of Lee Najjar. Kim suggests that Big Poppa doesn’t like NeNe, which instigated a strong response from her frenemy. NeNe begins shouting, “close your legs to married men” repeatedly during the heated moment, after Kim. Lisa Wu stopped NeNe from physicalizing her anger on Kim, only to have Kim tell alleged lies about her. Lisa was known as the calm one, so the fact that Kim was able to rile her up means that she was the queen instigator of the series.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’ Enemies Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak Are At It Again

Kim vs. Shereé, NeNe, and Anybody Else on ‘RHOA’

Image via Bravo

Season two started off with another bang. In episode two NeNe, who had patched things up with Kim by that point, decides to hold an intervention for Kim alongside Shereé. The trio meets up for dinner, and things start off okay, but things quickly turn wrong. Unable to contain herself, Kim begins saying that Shereé is the one lying and causing all the problems. She insists Shereé is the one who talked badly behind NeNe’s back, which Shereé continues to deny. Loud and frustrated Kim begins to head out of the restaurant, leading to an iconic fight in RHOA history. NeNe and Shereé run after Kim telling her to come back and Kim screams no as she exits the restaurant. The pair follow her out and Shereé grabs a handful of Kim’s wig and snatches it. Thankfully the fight was stopped by Michael Lohan, who just happened to be there for some reason.

The Bus Brawl: Kim Vs. NeNe Again

Image via Bravo

Many say there is one moment that is the nail in the coffin of NeNe and Kim’s friendship. Kim, being the diva that she is, was on a music tour and all hell broke loose in Florida during the trip. NeNe, fed up with the way Kim was acting toward her assistant, Sweetie, and called Kim an, “immature stupid blonde”. After that, the gloves were off and the screaming match began. NeNe later shared that she was ashamed of the fight, and that there was more than just her annoyance with Kim and Kandi. Regardless of this admission, the friendship was essentially destroyed. In fact, every time their friendship seemed to be on the mend, something throws the reconciliation train off the tracks. More recently are the accusations of racism NeNe made after Brielle, Kim’s daughter, posted a tweet insinuating that NeNe’s house had a roach infestation. Kim perpetuated this, leading to another reunion battle, only this time it was everybody vs. Kim.

Kim Zolciak has done plenty of other petty things including deciding not to go on trips at the last minute and insisting that everyone on the show was jealous of her marriage. She has the God-given gift of starting fights and eventually finding a way to make herself the victim with tears. She shares this trait with Kenya Moore, who she is currently feuding with. Given that these two are cut from the same cloth, fans are looking forward to more Kim blowups.