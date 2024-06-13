The Big Picture Zolciak has long-standing financial issues, including unpaid taxes and credit card debt.

Her divorce from Biermann is complicated, with disputes over money and property.

Zolciak and her daughter owe significant amounts in unpaid car payments and credit card debt.

Things have gone from bad to worse for The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Kim Zolciak. Her divorce from Kroy Biermann was already messy enough, following financial problems with her precious mansion. Even though the estranged couple delayed the foreclosure of their mansion, Zolciak’s money problems still persist. TMZ reports that she is now navigating new financial issues, as the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star now has to pay Target credit card debt and court fees.

Nothing about Zolciak’s financial woes is new. Fans who have been following Zolciak since she joined the show know the financial hardships she is experiencing, as it has already been reported that she has credit card debt from Target. Fans recognize Zolciak as a huge spender since her debut on the show, as she spent among her means. Her financial troubles started well over a decade ago, back in 2007. Over time, she fell into deep debt, resulting in her and Biermann owing a million dollars in taxes to the IRS. She also owes money to American Express.

The Former ‘RHOA’ Star Has a History of Debt

Recently, news arose again as there was a photo of a late payment bill. This shows a $2,482.24 fee that was due over a year ago, which was June 6, 2023. Zolciak has not responded to the reports, though she has continuously denied that she was in any money trouble. But the reports repeatedly shut down her claims.

Zolciak and Biermann were married for 11 years. Throughout their marriage, they have been hit by debt collectors, unpaid taxes and unpaid credit card bills. But Biermann is trying to excuse himself from the debt in the divorce. Though his divorce lawyer sued him for $800 in unpaid legal fees, and he owes money to casinos. The divorce is getting messier too, as Zolciak has recently called the cops to the family home. Even the courts got involved in the divorce by ordering them to figure out a closet schedule.

It also seems like debt runs in the family, as she and her daughter Brielle owe a whopping $84k in unpaid car payments. Brielle owes $12.8k in credit card debt to American Express. Zolciak also owes $4000 from another credit card company.

In March 2024, a Georgia court ordered Zolciak to pay her Target credit card fees, plus over $100 in legal fees. Her overall bill comes to $2,613.38. She began defaulting on payments in 2022, with her last payment being made in September of that year at $500, but she ignored Target’s demands to pay her debt since. The company took her to court, though she never responded to the filing. As a result, the Georgia court did not rule in her favour.

Earlier this year, she almost lost her mansion. She was lucky to delay the foreclosure. Andy Cohen did warn her that she would only go further into debt if she carried on with her lavish lifestyle. Now she should definitely listen this time.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.

