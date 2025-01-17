Kim Zolciak's money problems are even worse than fans originally thought. Zolciak is working with the law firm Snider & Snider PC and her lawyer, Rachel Snider, filed a lien against her former home, which had fallen into foreclosure. In a new report from In Touch Weekly, it is detailed how many lawyers and people have issued a lien on Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann's home. A lien is a legal claim against a property. In this case, securing a lien is a way for the lawyers for Zolciak to get paid from the former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to the report from In Touch Weekly, it is reported that the filing states that Zolciak owes Snider & Snider PC at least $55,143 as of October. Earlier this year, the law firm filed a separate lien that stated that Zolciak owed them over $77,000. A third lien was placed on the home by another law firm, from a lawyer named David Beaudry, that was for over $33,000 that was also owed by Zolciak. None of these liens have been released and their home was taken off the foreclosure auction in December 2024.

Since early 2023, Zolciak and Biermann have been going through their divorce proceedings. The couple originally called their divorce off and then refiled again. Since, their divorce has turned ugly with the police showing up to their home many times prior to them moving out in December and Zolciak even requested that Biermann get drug tested because she accused him of smoking marijuana.

Kim Zolciak Has Tried to Plead to Keep the Money From Her Home

The house itself ended up in foreclosure multiple times with it ultimately going up for sale at the foreclosure auction. While these lawyers have liens equaling upwards of $166,000, that doesn't leave much for Zolciak and Biermann. In the past, she tried to plead with the bank to keep the money from her home and provide for her children. To fight back for her home in previous lawsuits on the foreclosure, Zolciak said “We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

She went on to talk about how her and Biermann would have issues but they're trying to keep their family from homelessness.

“Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless." You can see Zolciak on old episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.