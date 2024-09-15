Whilst The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are supposed to focus on selling their Georgia home, the pair engage in another bitter feud instead. It was recently reported that Zolciak and Biermann clashed, with Kim claiming that her estranged husband did not pay any bills. Biermann also made some claims himself, as he stated that he was “isolated, imprisoned and silenced for 13 years”. According to Us Weekly, Biermann’s attorneys have responded, with more claims made against the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets star.

In the statement, his attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom also corroborated Biermann's claims that Zolciak wanted to sell the house for the appraisal price, which is $5.5 million. The statement said, “At the end of the day, a house is worth what someone is willing to pay for it … not its appraisal. If Kim is waiting to get 5.5 million for a house that is on the brink of foreclosure, she’s going to be waiting a very long time. I find it ironic that this interview took place at LAX. Who’s watching the kids? The answer is Kroy. He’s in Georgia working 40+ hours a week, taking care of the kids and trying to get the marital residence sold so that the family can avoid foreclosure.”

It was recently reported that their Georgia mansion appraisal was worth $5.5 million. However, they are not selling the mansion for that price, despite Zolciak’s wishes. The news came after Biermann stated that he would forcefully sell the mansion without his estranged wife.

The ‘RHOA’ Alums Are Past Their Deadline to Sell

Zolciak and Biermann are trying to sell their mansion to avoid foreclosure, after a long period of time of not paying for it. Fans know that the pair are in huge debt, and are battling financial woes. They are also in the midst of battling various legal issues. Their daughter Brielle Biermann was sued for a car accident she allegedly caused. Recently, their other daughter Ariana Biermann, was officially charged with six charges which stemmed from driving under the influence, and she is currently fighting these charges.

As they try to sell their mansion, both have had to cut the price many times, as there have been no prospective buyers. Biermann recently said that his estranged wife is not moving as quickly as him to sell their home. The pair were given a deadline of August 26 to sell their mansion to avoid foreclosure. Right now, it is the second week of September, and they are still trying to sell the mansion.

Amid their financial problems, they are going through a divorce, which was caused by their financial issues. In the past, they have reunited amid the divorce news, but the reunion was only short-lived. They turned to Jesus to save their marriage, but their faith and even Jesus himself were not enough to repair what was broken. The estranged couple will get their day in court on November 5 and November 6, as their divorce trial is due to begin.

