Good news for the Zolciak-Biermann fan club; Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have reportedly dismissed their petitions for divorce. After hearing news of them attending a church service as a family, the dismissal was announced only a few days later. PEOPLE Magazine found the documents filed shortly after the news broke, showing that the petition filed by Kim was considered dismissal without prejudice, meaning she can change her mind later if she wants to.

Biermann v. Zolciak-Biermann Is No More

Image via Bravo

So, how did we get here, exactly? In May 2023 the news broke that the Don’t Be Tardy couple was getting divorced. Things were already heated given the news that they owe the IRS $1 million dollars in back taxes. Kim filed for divorce, claiming that the marriage “is irretrievably broken”. She later requested that Kroy undergo a drug test, as she caught him smoking weed in the house. The one-hit-wonder requested a judge intervene and order testing because she was fearful for her children. Kroy hit her back with accusations of his own, saying that she had a gambling problem. Not only that, but he said the problem was so severe that she was neglecting their children. According to Kroy, Kim was addicted to online gambling games. He said her gambling addiction was so bad that it was likely a huge contribution to their current money issues, and said she needed a psych exam. Theey both filed for full custody of the children. But Kroy, not wanting to be outdone, counter-attacked by attempting to put Kim out on the street. He went to a judge and requested that the mother of his children be forcibly removed from their marital home. There have been other reported incidents as well, like Kroy allegedly threatening to have a friend of Kim’s arrested for kidnapping, and the allegation that Kim punched Kroy in the head.

Kim and Kroy Staying Together For Love & Family

Image via Bravo

In 2017 Kim said in an interview with Fox News said that divorce was “not an option” in her house. She went on to say, “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.” And now, thanks to the dismissal of their divorce, her statement still rings true today. It has been an interesting time for these two, especially for Kim. The once proud housewife that bragged and boasted about her marriage on RHOA was now in the midst of a bitter divorce. So what changed things? One can only speculate that time combined with a desire to keep their children happy did the trick. In recent weeks they have been out as a family seen at restaurants and other places. Doing it for the kids is always a noble cause when there is also still love there. And they do seem to still love each other, as they look both cozy and happy in recent photos.

It's nice to see that they are working things out. Hopefully, these two will be able to really mend their marriage and stop the tabloid antics.