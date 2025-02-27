If there is one thing Kim Zolciak will be tardy for, it's bashing her soon-to-be-divorced husband, Kroy Biermann. Biermann filed for divorce from the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star after Zolciak relocated after the sale of their $2.7 million sale of their mansion and following her request that Biermann be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a common occurrence in football players due to repeated hits to the head while playing the sport. Despite being locked in a contentious court battle, it appears that Zolciak refuses to destroy Biermann's name. For now, anyway.

In a video shot and obtained by the Daily Mail, cameras caught up with the Don't Be Tardy star, where she not only shared some positive updates but acknowledged that she would not stoop down to the level of bashing the father of her children. After acknowledging the "torture" she previously endured, she shared, "I’m gonna take the high road for my kids … I’m not gonna sit here and do what Kroy’s tried to do to me … [But] I hope he’s happy for my kids’ sake.”

Kim Zolciak Is Looking Toward the Future