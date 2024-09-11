Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann often bring their martial drama to the news and they are doing it again. The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy has been going through a divorce to Biermann for a while now. Recently, she turned to TMZ to talk about how she is the one paying the bills for their family, called Biermann a deadbeat, and shared news about why their house wasn't selling (she wasn't pleased with the offers). In turn, Biermann also had things to say about Zolciak.

Zolciak was talking to TMZ at the airport when she said that Biermann does not pay for "a single thing." She has been criticized in the media for her spending habits and cleared the air, saying that she is the one who has to bankroll their entire family. Including buying clothes and supplies for their children. She even claimed that her daughter, Brielle Biermann, contributes more financially to the family than Biermann does.

“He hasn’t paid a bill in that house. He’s paid two electric bills. Not a cable, water, a phone, nothing.” Zolciak went on to say that she isn't spending money, “I’m not spending.” Zolciak said the low point was her daughter helping out because Biermann refused to. But when TMZ brought up her allegedy partying, Zolciak claimed she doesn't go out of her home. “I don’t go out. I have four kids at home.” She also claimed that Biermann threatened to destroy her in the public eye if she ever tried to divorce him. “It’s just a game. He said if I ever divorced him, he would destroy me publicly.” She then claimed that he was still trying to work on their marriage. “He’s trying to work it out. It doesn’t make sense.”

Biermann Fired Back Claims of His Own

Biermann did not let Zolciak say whatever she wanted about him. He posted on his Instagram story about their marriage. “I will never stop praying for her. But I will no longer stay silent,” Biermann wrote. “I was isolated, imprisoned and silenced for almost 13 years. What’s been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg.” He even went as far as to respond to Zolciak's claims via a lawyer.

"At the end of the day, a house is worth what someone is willing to pay for it … not its appraisal,” attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly. “If Kim is waiting to get $5.5 million for a house that is on the brink of foreclosure, she’s going to be waiting a very long time." Bergstrom even pointed out the irony of Zolciak talking about being there for the kids while at an airport in Los Angeles while her children were with Biermann in Georgia. “I find it ironic that this interview took place at LAX. Who’s watching the kids? The answer is Kroy. He’s in Georgia working 40+ hours a week, taking care of the kids and trying to get the marital residence sold so that the family can avoid foreclosure.”

