After a long time of experiencing mansion woes, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have finally got an auction date for their Georgia mansion. TMZ reports that the auction has been scheduled for December 3rd, ending the reality stars' attempts to push back their foreclosure date set in August. However, it took an excruciating amount of time for the former couple to reach this point.

Zolciak and Biermann’s money woes have been reported in the media for some time, with their tax issues and credit card debt making headlines. Amid their divorce drama, the former couple has had little luck selling their Georgia mansion, as they have had to knock down the price a few times, with the price recently being knocked down to just under $4 million. As reported, the couple failed to sell their mansion in time, but there were no reports of the bank resuming foreclosure.

The news of the auction comes after several financial difficulties, tension between the former couple, and run-ins with the law. Brielle Biermann was sued for a car accident, and Ariana Biermann was officially charged with a DUI offence from 2022, adding to the challenges that the family continues to face. The auction also comes after Zolciak and Biermann’s divorce trial started, but there have been few reports since the trial was scheduled to start a few weeks ago, on November 5 and 6.

The Auction is Not The End Of the ‘RHOA’ Family’s Troubles

In one of the last attempts to sell the mansion, Biermann tried to force sell the mansion without Zolciak, due to claims that she was refusing to sell because of the unsatisfactory offers. He asked the judge to be allowed to sell the home for a price that he thought would be suitable, to which Zociak responded by claiming that she paid for everything. Now with an auction set for early December, their troubles with the mansion could be over very soon.

However, there are still some problems that the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars will need to address. According to the documents that In Touch Weekly obtained on November 13, Biermann discussed filing for bankruptcy back in August with his lawyer, and discussed “bankruptcy strategy.” As of October 17, according to the motion Biermann’s divorce attorney Ryan Proctor filed, Biermann owes a total of $79k, including the $18.1k invoice he was sent recently.

In addition to Biermann’s bankruptcy discussion, Zolciak still owes millions to the IRS. Reports from months ago stated that Zolciak was ordered to pay her credit card debt of over $2k, despite her claims that she was in no financial trouble. Their daughters’ issues with the law also still need to be dealt with, as there are no recent updates regarding the lawsuits and the DUI charges.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

