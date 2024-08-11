The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann cut the asking price of their Georgia mansion after struggling to sell.

Facing foreclosure, the couple have until August 26 to sell the mansion and sort out their financial woes.

Zolciak's debt includes court fees and credit card bills, while Biermann is in debt to casinos and his lawyer.

Tax issues, marriage drama, legal repercussions, and mansion woes have been plaguing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the Don’t Be Tardy stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann for a really long time. Following their divorce and threats of foreclosure, Zolciak and Biermann have been trying to sell their Georgia mansion. However, they have not been having much luck, as Realtor.com reports that the estranged married couple have cut mansion prices once again. They are now selling the mansion for the asking price of $3,950,000 after cutting down the price by $250,000.

The original asking price was $6 million, and that was last fall. However, not many prospective buyers showed any interest in buying the mansion. Since the fall, the asking price has been cut. The price of the mansion was dropped by $300k, and it was listed for $4.2 million. That means that it was 30% of the original asking price before being cut by $250k, costing $269 per square foot.

This news comes as Zolciak’s latest reality TV gig, The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, is on air. It also comes after reports from July state that Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann is being sued for an alleged car crash. The victim states that Biermann crashed into his car, but Biermann denied any involvement.

The ‘RHOA’ Alums Are Dangerously Close to Foreclosure

Image via Bravo

As of August 2024, the couple has less than three weeks until foreclosure. As the bank will resume foreclosing if the mansion does not sell by August 26, the couple are more desperate than ever to sell their mansion. Because of the immense debt that they have, the bank resuming foreclosure will add to the financial issues that continue to haunt them. As they have previously succeeded in getting the foreclosure delayed, the bank will not give them more time again.

As foreclosure looms, the couple still have a lot of tax issues and divorce to sort out. A date for the divorce trial has been set for November, but they have a mediation deadline for September. As for the tax issues, Zolciak paying off the court fees and her credit card bills could be the start to alleviate the debt. However, no reports have been made of Zolciak paying off her debts. Maybe a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid Kenya Moore’s exit could be her financial saving grace.

However, the pair owe millions in debt, so paying off their taxes will come as a challenge. Following their divorce, there have been multiple reports of the pair facing individual financial woes. Biermann is in debt to the casinos and his lawyer also sued him for unpaid legal fees. Zolciak, who has had a history of reckless spending, also shares a debt with her daughter. It will not be long until August 26. Hopefully, their mansion can be sold by then, or they will have more issues on top of their growing debt to sort.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return with Phaedra Parks in 2025, and all episodes can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S. If you enjoy Zolciak, new episodes of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets air every Tuesday on MTV.

