The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has not had the easiest time as of late. The reality star's divorce from Kroy Biermann is taking its toll. Her financial troubles are also not going to go away anytime soon. Now Realtor.com is reporting that the estranged couple is forced to cut their Georgia mansion price once again, after being able to delay the foreclosure of the mansion. The estranged couple needs a buyer and a buyer fast before August 26 2024, or the bank will resume foreclosing.

Zolciak and Biermann lowering the price is nothing new. However, the mansion adds to the financial troubles that have been plaguing them. The property was listed for $6 million last fall before being dropped by $300k. Right now, the price is only $268 per square foot, which is around 30% off the original asking price. The 15,694 square-foot estate is now listed at $4.2 million for a buyer interested in a pool, a living room with a vaulted ceiling, and ornate interiors.

The mansion foreclosure came they “defaulted on their mortgage” and that the bank “intends to exercise its rights” by foreclosing a mansion if the mortgage has not been paid. This does not come as a surprise to many fans of RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy, as both of them owe millions in taxes to the IRS, which they still have not paid back. Even though Biermann attempted to put a restraining order against the foreclosure of the house, the pending foreclosure of the mansion is out of his hands.

The ‘RHOA’ Alum’s Divorce and Financial Troubles Continue

The foreclosure of the mansion is one problem. The divorce from Biermann is a brand new obstacle that Zolciak must overcome. The divorce turned ugly when Zolciak called the cops to the family home that both of them were still sharing. Their divorce got so tense, that the courts ordered them to figure out a closet schedule. It is the finances troubles that made their 11-year marriage tough. Both of them have debt and tax issues, which Biermann is attempting to excuse himself from. However, his personal finances are also in disarray. His divorce lawyer sued him for $800 in unpaid legal fees, and he owes money to casinos.

Zolciak’s financial issues are still mounting to this day, as there have been previous reports that she now has new financial issues. The court has ordered her to pay her Target credit card and court fees, with her overall bill coming to $2,613.38. Zolciak now has to deal with her debt, her divorce and the mansion, but it is hard to choose which is the biggest problem Zolciak is facing right now. Fans can only hope that she finds a buyer before August 26 and that she starts paying towards her debt.

