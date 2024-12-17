Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are getting divorced and their children have some thoughts about it. The former stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy have been publicly going through a divorce all year long. From issues with selling their house to the police being called to their shared residence up until the couple moved out, a lot of negative press was shared about them. Now, their daughter, Ariana Biermann, has shared her thoughts on her parents' split. Biermann's birth father is Daniel Toce but Toce and Zolciak divorced in 2003, and she has seen Kroy as her father since her mother began dating him.

In a new video posted to TikTok, Biermann made a joke but shared her feelings on the divorce. She posted a video of herself in a hoodie, talking about how when you're a child, you think about divorce in a positive light. You'll have two Christmases, more food at Thanksgiving, and double the things than you would when your parents are together. But she then went on to share the real and upsetting reality about your parents no longer being together.

“And then you grow up, and then you’re an adult, and then it actually happens. And then you’re like, ‘Oh s**t. Divorce f**king sucks. Oh my God. This is actually the worst thing that’s ever happened, for everyone involved,'” she said in the TikTok video. “And then you think to yourself … ‘Do I want to get married? Because does that just make things complicated?’ Then you think, ‘Yeah I do. Yeah but no. I don’t know. Because this really just f**king sucks.'” One fan wrote to Biermann, writing in the comments that her siblings will look up to her to see how she handles the situation and Biermann responded kindly, saying that she was being there for them.

A Messy Divorce For Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Image via Bravo

The end of Zolciak and Biermann's relationship came with police coming to their home once more. As the two were moving out of their mansion, which had fallen into foreclosure, Zolciak claimed that Biermann shoved her to the ground. Their children denied that this happened and said that Zolciak simply fell off a ladder after she told Biermann he was taking down the curtains the wrong way. Ariana speaking out about their divorce is one of the only other times fans have heard how the kids are handling the situation.

You can see Zolciak on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock