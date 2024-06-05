The Big Picture Zolciak and Biermann face foreclosure due to IRS and bank loan issues.

They struggle to sell their $4.5 million mansion to avoid foreclosure.

Bank granted 90-day extension for sale/payment, last chance to resolve foreclosure.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been having a lot of issues recently. If it isn't the two either calling the police on the other or suddenly fixing their relationship and being fine again, it is money issues. Zolciak and Biermann have been in hot water from the IRS and as of the fall of 2023, the bank who gave them the loan for their home, Truist Bank, has threatened to foreclose on their Georgian mansion. Since, they have somehow managed to keep the bank at bay and have yet to be kicked out of their home that they are trying to sell.

First putting it on the market at $6 million (which would help get them out of some of the debt they are both in), the house was then dropped down to $4.5 million when they could not find any buyers for it. That is still the case, but the couple is not giving up hope that, instead of paying the bank, they can find someone to buy the house off of them and keep it out of foreclosure. Once again, Zolciak and Biermann have reached the end of a time given to them by the bank, but they've avoided foreclosure by asking for an extension. This time, they have until August to sell the house or pay.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Their House Is Also A Divided One

This is, according to documents discovered by TMZ, seemingly the last time that the couple can try to fight the foreclosure. The documents state that the bank agreed to cease the proceedings for the next 90 days, giving the couple that time to either sell the house or find a way to pay the bank back for everything they owe.

There are currently rooms in their home that the others cannot go into. Famously, Zolciak has called the police on Biermann multiple times and either claimed he stole something of hers that was still in the part of the house she now cannot access or, more recently, that Biermann stole her phone and took it into his room, where Zolciak cannot go. The fact that they both continue to live in the home whilst fighting with each other says a lot about their situation, and it will be interesting to see whether these additional 90 days will do anything to actually help them fight off the impending foreclosure that will have been in effect for almost a year at that point. All seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock