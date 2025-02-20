Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were attempting to get $6 million on their mansion when they started selling it. It has officially sold for less than half the asking price. It is still a pretty penny in comparison to what the couple originally paid for the home, but it ends a long battle between the two exes and their house. The mansion sold for $2.75 million. The reality stars originally bought their home back in 2012 for only $900,000. So still, the $2.75 million made them a profit on their shared home, which should help with the debt that the couple has.

According to TMZ, the home was purchased right before the home was going into auction after a foreclosure on it. At the end of 2024, Biermann and Zolciak left the house after the two were forced to live together despite their divorce. Neither Zolciak or Biermann could afford to live away from their mansion and the court ordered them to each stay in specific areas of the house and kept separate from each other. The news comes after Zolciak and Biermann managed to delay the foreclosure on their home and they were heading to that auction but their buyer came through just in time.

The buyer of the home is unknown but they did purchase the mansion that has a huge pool, a chef's kitchen, a game room, and other amenities in the Atlanta neighborhood. As of this reporting, it has been said that Zolciak owes upwords of $250,000 to credit companies like American Express. With her roughly $1 million dollar pay day from her home, she can hopefully begin paying off the debts that she has.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Ended in a Mess

Image via Bravo

Biermann and Zolciak's forced living situation resulted in police being called to their home multiple times. Zolciak claimed he was taking her things and vice versa. By the end, Zolciak accused Biermann of throwing her off a ladder and her children came to Biermann's defense, saying that Zolciak fell from a ladder on her own and blamed Biermann for it. The report states that Zolciak claimed Biermann got mad at her when trying to take down curtains and threw her to the ground. Biermann and her children state that Zolciak was taking them down herself and fell after getting frustrated. Since the two have moved out, they have not seemingly been in contact.