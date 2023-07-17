Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann recently announced that they have decided to cancel their divorce proceedings to work on their marriage. The couple has been spending more time together as a family and going out to spend time together and go to church. The couple has recently shared that they will not be seeking marriage counseling. Their reasoning is that they are focusing on their religion to heal their marriage. From an outside perspective, this may seem a bit irresponsible; however, there is surprising research that proves otherwise.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Are Saving Their Marriage Through Church

Shortly before announcing that they were no longer getting divorced, Kim and Kroy were pictured together with their children going to church. According to sources with Page Six the couple is choosing to work on their marriage one-on-one, and are, “relying on their shared Christian faith to push through.” They feel that they don’t need to work with a professional because their faith is enough to pull them through. It seems like an incredibly bad idea from the outside. It’s difficult to see your relationship problems objectively without an outside eye, so any backlash to their announcement makes absolute sense. While their chosen method of saving their marriage looks like madness, there is research that actually says the contrary. It really could work.

Faith May Save Their Marriage, But There's A Flip Side Too

In 2018 Harvard University released findings from their study on religious service attendance and divorce. The study took place over fourteen years through the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science, and builds on prior academic research. The study’s results were surprisingly positive, showing that there was a 50% reduction in divorces for couples that regularly attend religious services. So there may be something to Kim and Kroy’s idea. The study did make sure to note that becoming religious was not necessary to save a marriage.

While the Harvard study did have positive results, there is also something that isn’t mentioned in the article: religious pressure. Sure the couples in the study did stay together, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they were in happy marriages. Being a part of a religious community can sometimes apply pressure to people in marriages that aren’t healthy. The idea of getting divorced could be stigmatized, meaning people will often stay in unhealthy relationships to save face. Or worse, religious pressure could force someone to stay in an abusive marriage. None of these are good enough reasons to stay married, especially if one or both parties are miserable.

Kim and Kroy seem happier now that they are focused on religion, which is great for them. The key is staying happy. It’d be a lot better if they decided to seek marriage counseling, and it's totally possible for them to do so within their religious framework. Most churches offer marriage counseling services, giving a faith-based approach while also having an objective outside eye to help them work through their problems. Ultimately it’s their marriage, and if what they are doing works for them, more power to it!