Kim Zolciak was the oddball in the first season of RHOA. She wasn’t married, but she also wasn’t single. Kim single-handedly pulled in record-breaking views for Bravo as reality TV’s first side chick. Her relationship with a married man referred to throughout the season as "Big Poppa" shocked and fascinated viewers they couldn’t get enough. Kim didn’t exactly fit in with her cast mates, but she stayed relevant because her married sugar daddy consistently laced her with designer clothes, jewelry, cars, and of course stacks of money. Kim shouting “Thank you Big Poppa!” into her iPhone with glee after another extravagant gift was a scene that felt like it was recorded on a loop throughout the first two seasons. But after playing to the side, she was promoted to a main dish when she met Kroy Biermann.

The two met at a charity event in Season 3 and quickly became an item. Within two years, they were married with two children, and Kroy, seven years Kim's junior, adopted her two eldest daughters. She bid adieu to the Atlanta women in favor of her own spinoff Don't Be Tardy, which focused on her blended family of six children. Over eight seasons, viewers watched the family expand and their luxurious lifestyle flourish. Kroy played the background and preferred a more simplistic life to his wife's desire for Gucci and gold. And according to him, it's her spending that left them millions of dollars in debt, facing foreclosure multiple times, and in the middle of a divorce and custody battle. Amid their estrangement, hindsight proves their marriage could end up here.

Kim Zolciak: Reality Television's First Side Chick

Reality TV has shown us that all beneficial relationships must come to an end, so it was no surprise that Big Poppa was feeling the scrutiny of going from a clandestine Atlanta-based affair to being the biggest mystery man on television with a mistress quickly becoming addicted to fame. As fate would have it, Kim’s cast mates turned on her just as things got difficult with Big Poppa and after Nene Leakes quoted her infamous line towards new nemesis Kim, “Close your legs to married men,” on the Season 1 reunion, Kim started looking for a replacement provider/love interest.

Understanding a big part of Kim’s attraction is attached to her lover providing the finer things in life meant she would have a fairly narrow pool of men that could meet her requirements. With each passing season of RHOA, Kim became more famous, which directly correlated to her life becoming more expensive. Her wigs became much more expensive and producers regularly documented Kim’s beauty routines, which included numerous procedures to keep her figure taut after having two girls and guaranteed her ability to attract a qualified sponsor.

She attended parties, philanthropic galas and hung out on the Atlanta scene until hypergamy gods smiled down on her in the form of a red-headed Atlanta Falcons football player. Kroy being so much younger under normal circumstances may have been a turnoff considering she’d enjoyed the company of a much older man for years. But the fact that Kroy was an outside linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons gave him an edge. It wasn’t long before Kim was introducing him on camera to her fellow peaches. Fans were so excited to see Kim with a man that wasn’t married and seemed to just be a good old-fashioned country boy who was a bit fascinated by Kim’s worldly and constant cameras. Kroy was also great with Kim’s two daughters and built a relationship with them right alongside their mother.

In the blink of an eye, Kim flashed a huge rock in front of the ladies faces and proclaimed she was engaged. The relationship made for great television and the couple gave the cameras everything they could. The wedding was filmed, and it seemed Kim had beat the karma of being a kept woman. If Kim was following the guidance of gold-diggers 101, her next move would’ve been to get pregnant and secure an 18-year fixed payment plan. There’s no proof Kim was given that advice but like clockwork, she turned up pregnant, not once, not twice but three times. She got lucky one time and had twins.

If four children weren’t enough, Kroy adopted Kim’s two older daughters, giving everyone his last name.

Kim Dumped RHOA to Star in Her Own Show

To the naked eye, it appeared Kim had beat the odds. A handsome professional football player married her, adopted her girls and the two of them created four adorable new babies back to back. Kim and Kroy left RHOA for their own show. The show’s title was based on Kim’s hit single written by Kandi Burrus, but the show was all about her. Audiences watched Kim go through multiple pregnancies while spending more and more money in a huge mansion that eclipsed the townhouse Big Poppa financed years ago. The cameras followed Kim through an extravagant and extremely expensive wedding, housewarming, and countless other milestones accompanied by nothing less than the best of everything. The cameras followed Kim through childbirth multiple times, and they were there as she surgically snapped back and maintained her perfect figure. Kim hired and fired staff, bossed her assistants around, and appeared extremely rich and fabulous until audiences got bored and ratings slipped. Suddenly Kroy was no longer playing for the Falcons and was relegated to being a reality television star just like his wife.

Once Kroy was no longer playing for the Falcons, and Bravo was not planning for another season of Don’t Be Tardy, things got quiet in the Zolciak-Biermann household. While the public was no longer privy to Kim’s extravagant lifestyle, occasionally she would show up on TMZ draped in designer labels and looking fabulous. No one would’ve suspected there were financial issues if Kim didn’t show up like a blast from the past on RHOA. After being the star of her own show, it was nearly impossible for Kim to share the spotlight with the other ladies, and she ended up leaving the show again. Unfortunately, Kroy wasn’t hired as a sports commentator or any of the jobs ex-football players often segue into after their time on the field is over.

Without substantial income coming in and no cameras trailing the couple, few were surprised to hear the marriage was in trouble. It was even less of a surprise to hear finances, or the lack of was at the heart of the irreconcilable differences. Kim and Kroy both accused one another of drug usage and a litany of other accusations including a gambling addiction and child neglect. The jury is out on those allegations, but what is clear is that the couple has been in danger of going into foreclosure on the $1.65 million loan they took out to buy the house. Sources say Kroy wants to sell the house and use the money to pay off debt, while Kim is determined to save her home.

Kim and Kroy's Financial Troubles Tore Apart the Marriage

The couple's differences in dealing with the pressure of their debt are proof that the two weren’t equally matched. From what we know about Kim, her love language is motivated by financial extravagance. Her relationship with Big Poppa was never threatened by his relationship with his wife, but instead by his hesitance to buy her the latest trinket. It’s safe to assume, Kroy lost Kim’s heart somewhere around the time his football contract wasn’t renewed, and he wasn’t able to continue showering her with the lifestyle to which she was accustomed.

The terms and resolution of the divorce remain to be seen, but several sites have reported that Kim is already back on the dating scene looking for the next man to satisfy her need for a glamorous life. Ten years have gone by since she snagged an Atlanta football player, one can only speculate on the type of man Kim will focus on next. One thing is for certain, an irrefutable qualification will be reintroducing Kim to the lifestyle to which she has become accustomed.