Kim Zolciak has once again called the police on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The two have been going through a divorce for months and are forced to live in their mansion together due to financial strain. It has led to many wondering if we will see Zolciak back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a result. While the police have been called to their home numerous times before, it has been months since Zolciak called them to their house due to a fight with Biermann. In the past, the police have come because of simple issues like Zolciak not being allowed into Biermann's allotted space when she needed something from that room.

According to TMZ, police were called after the two were verbally arguing with each other. Reports state that police determined the argument never got physical and the two were having a verbal argument. The incident took place on November 18, and it is still unclear as to who called the police in the first place. Reports state that no one was arrested. In the past, one of the children was the one to call the police, but it is not clear who called during this argument.

Currently, Zolciak and Biermann's home is getting ready to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. This comes after the pair couldn't sell the house for months and struggled to keep it out of foreclosure. It has now fallen into this foreclosure auction. As of this moment, TMZ has not heard back from Zolciak or Biermann after reaching out to them both for comment.

Kim Zolciak Is Trying To Revive Her Reality TV Legacy

Image via Bravo

Zolciak's divorce comes at a time when she is trying to get back into reality television. The former star of Don't Be Tardy is on Season 8 of The Surreal Life and has been sparking romance rumors with Chet Hanks. The two have been flirting back and forth publicly with the idea that they are romantically linked and just five days before her fight with Biermann, Zolciak posted a picture of herself and Hanks with other friends at the Jelly Roll concert on Instagram. Many in the comments criticize their relationship, one even claiming that Hanks was using Zolciak for her connections. "She has the connections he needs her for to get his foot in the music industry. Look how good her single was." Hanks is the son of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

