The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce is a messy back-and-forth struggle.

Police calls have been made over items allegedly stolen by Biermann.

The tense situation escalated with Zolciak's public #RIP post about Biermann, causing family embarrassment.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been going through a messy divorce. The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is struggling. First, they announced their divorce. Then they were back together, then they were getting divorced again, but still seemingly okay enough for Biermann to go with her to get plastic surgery, and now the two are just not speaking at all. Zolciak has called the police on Biermann multiple times, claiming that he was stealing her belongings, and now she is claiming that he took her phone into his room and, because she's not allowed in his half of the house, she cannot go and get it back.

In body cam footage that TMZ obtained, Zolciak is seen calling the police and talking with them in her home. She claims that Biermann took her phone, but he claims through the locked door that he doesn't know where it is, and the two just continue to fight with each other. In the footage, Zolciak is also heard getting upset about the situation, saying "This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It's just, enough is enough."

A Back and Forth Between the RHOA Couple

This happened in late April around the time that Zolciak posted a black and white image of Biermann and wrote #RIP on Instagram, which caused her daughter Ariana Biermann to even call out her mother's antics, saying in a TikTok video "I physically don't have any f***ing words." She also said "Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof, um, let's see what's coming next week." The police call about Zolciak's phone is just the latest in a string of calls to the police from Zolciak over her divorce.

Back in November 2023, body cam footage from a house call also surfaced that showed a similar situation. There was another one in January and then there was this incident in April. All three events have Zolciak claiming Biermann stole something and going to file a police report, but it does show that the two should not be living in the same home anymore. They were going through a divorce, they were in trouble with the IRS, and were forced to split their home in two. It is just getting messier with yet another police call that Biermann doesn't want to be bothered with. All seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock