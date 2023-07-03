Kim Zolciak met her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Within two seasons of the popular Bravo reality series, the former couple had two children and were married. In that time, Zolciak's appearances on the show dwindled to focus on just her family life, and her interactions with her co-stars were minimal. Outside of Sheree Whitfield, she didn't have a close friendship with anyone on the cast. The blond-haired beauty quit midway through Season 5 after a season full of her showing up late to tapings and leaving early due to her excuse of having to get home to her family. Biermann was never far behind. She returned as a friend of the show in Season 10 and displayed the same behavior, noting that her co-stars were jealous of her marriage and family, and insisting she was above the drama. Her co-stars accused her of having a superior attitude. After her spinoff series was canceled in 2020, cracks in her marriage began to show. Now with her marriage over and her mounting financial issues, fans speculate she'll be begging to return. But has she burned her bridge with RHOA executives and the cast? Considering her acting above the show, current cast members who worked with the OG should show some resistance if she begs to return, which is probably imminent.

Kim Zolciak's Past ‘RHOA’ Drama

Kim’s relationship with The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a whole is rough. The way she left the series was clearly not great, and shortly after she had legal troubles with her longtime friend, NeNe Leakes. The two were filming a spin-off series that focused on their friendship when one of Kim’s daughters filmed some bugs she discovered in NeNe’s bathroom. Roachgate 2018 led to a lawsuit Kim was mentioned in when Nene sued Bravo for fostering a hostile and racist work environment when Kim referred to Nene’s home as a “roach nest”. The statement was one in a long list of allegedly racist things Kim said to her during their time filming, and NeNe decided it was time to take it to the courts. Kim, of course, vehemently denied these accusations.

During the Season 10 reunion special, Kim spent her time on the defense as Andy Cohen and the cast discussed the racial implications of her roach comments. At the end of the episode, she was in tears asking Andy why there weren’t any positive questions for her. Alas, the poor woman forgot what the point of reality TV is: drama. Andy knows this all too well and said as much in response. This situation, combined with her missing several important trips and events throughout the season, left a bad taste in the other Housewives' mouths. She only managed to maintain her relationship with Sheree. She and NeNe did reconcile briefly during Nene's husband’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent death. That reconciled friendship was once again destroyed last year when NeNe mentioned roach-gate in her lawsuit against Bravo.

‘RHOA’: Does Kim Zolciak Deserve to Get Her Peach Back?

Thanks to the current situation of her divorce and financial troubles, the murmurs of Kim’s return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta are loud enough for everyone to hear. On the production side, bringing her back would definitely liven up the very stale current situation the show is in. She and cast members have been teasing the idea in social media posts, but given the past history, is this wise of them? Her notorious behavior in the past left them all feeling bitter at the time. She didn’t show up when things were good in her familial life, who's to say she’ll do the same upon returning to the series? Not to mention her haughty and brat-like behavior in her final season. Nobody was jealous of her and the implication is insulting. They simply didn’t want a man coming along on their girls' trips, and wanted Zolciak to put in the same amount of time and effort filming a show she's paid big bucks for. While on the show, she was acting holier than thou, and now that her “perfect” life is in shambles, she wants to crawl her way back into the show. It’s hypocritical and unfair. It’s obvious her return has financial aspects to it. She’s broke and needs money.

Why would any of them, minus Sheree, want to work with her again? They shouldn’t, because the second things in her life get better, she’ll fall back into that bratty behavior. Not to mention she publically trashed the women and the direction of the show once she was no longer a cast member. After all, it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. Instead of reverting to what’s comfortable, Kim should be focused on handling her personal affairs.