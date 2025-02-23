The public fallout between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann has made headlines since Biermann first filed for divorce. After news of their mansion finally being sold, TMZ reported that Biermann had filed for divorce yet again. After Zolciak allegedly fled Fulton County, where Biermann originally filed for divorce, he filed again in Cobb County.

Biermann filed for divorce in the new county on Thursday afternoon, and the new filing states that Zolciak has left to live in another county in Georgia. Therefore, Biermann had to file the paperwork again to speed up the divorce. Biermann described their marriage as “irretrievably broken” and has requested primary custody of the children that they share. The latest update regarding the divorce since Biermann’s new filing is that Biermann and Zolciak jointly dismissed their divorce in Fulton County.

The Former ‘RHOA’ Star Filed for Divorce in May 2023