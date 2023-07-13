The show champion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is undeniably Kandi Burruss. She has continuously maintained her journey with RHOA since she joined the show in season 2. She is now a Bravo TV favorite and the most business savvy Housewife with multiple spin-offs dedicated to her. So far, Burruss has appeared in six Real Housewives spin-offs including The Kandi Factory, Kandi's Wedding, and Kandi's Ski Trip. She might have everything in her hands except for one thing: her mother, Mama Joyce’s, approval of her husband Todd Tucker.

Tucker was a former producer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and both started dating during the filming of season 4. Mama Joyce’s disapproval seems to be stemming from the fact that she wanted her daughter to marry a guy with a similar financial status as her. But even when Tucker has spent a decade proving that he certainly is the right man for her daughter, Joyce is not impressed. Being a good father to two kids and running several successful businesses with his wife doesn’t seem to suffice Mama. Over the years she has been continuously tagging Tucker as a “gold-digging opportunist”. Here are some of Joyce’s most savage remarks about Tucker over the years.

Mama Joyce Claimed Tucker Was Cheating on Burruss

Image via Bravo

Back in 2013, even before the two had tied the knot, Mama Joyce tried her hardest to break the couple up. While her disrespecting Tucker’s financial status and calling him an “opportunist” was a regular. She even went as far as to publicly leak rumors about him cheating on Burruss with her best friend Carmen Cambrice. During the show, this led to a messy fight during a bridal fitting where Mama Joyce stood by her truth saying "everybody knows it" and an upset Carmen clapped back with "you are the everybody".

Afterward, Mama Joyce can be seen talking to another friend of Burruss telling him that her daughter won’t be wearing that wedding dress anyway because she was so sure that the wedding was never gonna happen. She also claimed she'd shed weight due to the "stress" Burruss' engagement was causing her. But unfortunately for her, Tucker and Burruss got married that very year.

Even Marriage couldn’t Save Tucker from Mama Joyce’s Wrath

Image via Bravo

By this point, many viewers already knew how the mother and son-in-law had a history of drama. Mama Joyce had been disapproving of him since day 1, and she had no intentions of making things easy for him even after the marriage. The only thing she had to say when the two got married was "Kandi took a lemon and made lemonade." In season 12, when Burruss thought that things were finally getting smoother Mama Joyce goes ahead and proves her wrong. Joyce suddenly reveals that she wanted to put Riley (Burruss' kid) as her beneficiary not because she simply wanted to support her granddaughter but because she believed that Tucker was incapable of financially taking care of his children!

In a 2020 interview with Essence, she explained that her past behaviors towards Tucker were because she was angry. He was not the kind of guy she wanted for her daughter. But she reflected on herself and pledged to respect her daughter’s boundaries. She told Burruss: “I’m just going to have to let her make her own decision, whether it’s good or bad, whether I’m right or wrong. If I’m right, I won't say anything but be there for her. If she’s right, I’ll be the first one to apologize. I’ll get on TV or whatever it takes to apologize." RHOA fans were delighted to see this and welcomed the change in Joyce. They were sure that things were to get better for Burruss from there on. But were they right?

Joyce Would Still Replace Tucker with Someone with a "Decent Job"

Image via Bravo

Mama Joyce attended the BravoCon 2022 along with her sisters, Bertha and Nora Jones. In front of a live audience, she dissed Tucker’s career. She said, "If I would replace Todd, I probably would've picked anyone that had a decent job." Adding to that she said, “Someone who was in the same business that was in the financial realm that she was in.” This shocked fans especially because many believed that the relationship between the two had been improving over time. It seemed that all the progress that had been made till that 2020 Essence interview was lost again. It was unexpected and people were disappointed that Mama Joyce was still fighting the old lost battles. Burruss's fans, of course, had a lot to say on the incident. Many agreed that it was time for Burruss to set stronger boundaries with her mother.

In a scene from the current 15th season of RHOA, Burruss had one final conversation with her mother regarding the treatment of her longtime son-in-law: fix your attitude or you'll no longer be in our lives as much. Only time will tell whether Mama Joyce gets the hint.