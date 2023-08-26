The Big Picture RHOA ratings are suffering due to Marlo Hampton's unimpressive storyline and attempts at self-destruction, disappointing loyal fans.

Marlo spent ten seasons as a background character before finally receiving a peach, but her attempts at legitimacy have backfired.

Marlo's desperate attempt to discredit Kandi Burruss is seen as emotional manipulation and a weak ploy to gain sympathy, leaving audiences questioning her ability to hold her own.

RHOA has long been referred to as a guilty pleasure, although this season’s ratings would suggest the series has recently become heavier on the guilt and lighter on pleasing the franchise’s somewhat loyal fan base. Bravo audiences thrive on drama and the ever-changing dynamics between reality protagonists and antagonists, so when audiences rallied for the controversial Marlo Hampton to be finally gifted with the fruit of validation, the coveted peach, producers eventually conceded announcing Marlo would become an official cast member for season fourteen. After getting the coveted peach, Marlo has been on a journey of self-destruction and seems destined to die on the trumped-up sword she intended for fan favorite Kandi Burruss.

Marlo Hampton spent Ten Long Seasons as a "Friend of the Show" before Finally Receiving a Peach

Marlo Patrice Hampton arrived ten seasons earlier as a fashion-forward friend of RHOA “it girl” Nene Leakes. Dripped and draped daily in high-end labels, Marlo was immediately a person of interest for viewers, who enjoyed her NY Fashion Week-inspired looks. Without proof of income or a tangible storyline, Marlo’s presence was a constant hanging on by her Gucci threads through the hiring and firing of several housewives including actress Kim Fields, former America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille, and RHOA favorite Cynthia Bailey.

Marlo’s backstory was sketchy to say the least with mugshots proving consistent issues with the law and rumors of being a professional kept woman for a rich billionaire. Marlo turned her nose up and laughed at the accusations, but never offered substantial proof of how she funds her million-dollar wardrobe. As a friend of the show, she wasn’t required to produce receipts on her lifestyle or to share a personal storyline. She simply showed up in her label-heavy fashions for all the group trips and threw well-placed digs at staple housewives Kenya, Sheree and Kandi, in support of her sponsor Nene; and it was enough to solidify a consistent guest spot.

After finally receiving her peach, Marlo immediately began floundering with attempts at legitimacy. As her nephew's caretaker, Marlo allowed cameras into her home to witness her relationship with the boys. Seeing Marlo interacting as “Munty” (mother/auntie) was an attempt to paint a more nurturing Marlo, but instead, the exposure to her personal life backfired. After several adolescent incidents, Marlo screamed at the boys and kicked them out of the house claiming she needed to focus on her own mental health. After the awkward flare-up, Marlo welcomed the boys back into the house, but the damage was already done as cast mates were shocked and voiced concern for the boys' welfare.

Another failed storyline included her complicated relationship with her mother. Seeing Marlo interact with her mother struggling through a drug addiction pulled on the audience's heartstrings, but the story fell short as there was no resolution and too many holes in the story to resonate with viewers. It’s obvious she experienced a rough upbringing, but even after meeting her mother and audiences witnessing her sister's disappearing acts, it’s still not clear who Marlo is and what propelled her from the daughter of an addict to being a fashion enthusiast in one of the wealthiest zip codes in Atlanta.

Marlo Uses her RHOA Camera Time to Discredit Kandi Burruss

Instead of giving more context on Marlo's personality, receiving her peach ignited a desperation in her that has played out in ridiculous storylines that audiences are quickly tired of witnessing. Her latest attempt to villainize Kandi Burrus by any means necessary, has social media calling her bluff and questioning her ability to hold her own moving forward. The first few episodes of this season have Marlo furiously attempting to connect the dots between a shooting at Kandi’s restaurant and the fact that her nephew who once worked for Kandi was killed in a separate incident. Screaming, “My nephew is dead bitch,” at Drew Sidora, a year and some change after her nephew was killed feels like emotional manipulation and a flimsy attempt to illicit sympathy from her cast mates and audiences all with the goal of throwing dirt on Kandi. Former RHOA producer and enthusiast Carlos King who was initially a fan of Marlo's, surprisingly expressed disappointment at the current season's antics stating it seemed the network was reaching for storylines to engage viewers. While Carlos tried to spread the blame to producers, it's clear that Marlo chose to push the smear campaign as her confessionals are consistently littered with empty accusations and emotional rants aimed at Kandi.

Marlo is Operating on Survival Mode Instead of Relaxing in the Soft Life of a Peach

It’s clear Marlo is out of sorts with the responsibility of having an official peach and while some may chalk her antics up to getting settled into her new role, it’s much more likely that she was more suited for a sidekick than a staple character. Having a peach has spoiled the best part of Marlo’s interaction with the housewives, her undisputed fashionable expressions of homemaker themed activities and trips. Instead, the focus has shifted to her jealousy of Kandi’s commercial success and her inability to overcome her past to achieve that type of admiration and acceptance from fans.

Whether Marlo retains her peach through next season remains to be seen, but fruit left unattended spoils and rots from the inside out. If this energy continues, Marlo may be best-suited returning to sidekick role and leaving the heavy lifting to more suitable peaches.