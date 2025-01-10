Leave it Marlo Hampton to keep spilling that sweet tea. The long-time "Friend Of" and short-time The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared some pay disparities when it comes to the beloved franchise. Appearing on the ACross Generations Podcast, Hampton was asked about how much a reality star might make. And her answer was not all that surprising.

Host Tiffany Cross was hoping to learn a low to high end ballpark of what a reality star might make, but Marlo Hampton gave her a different type of answer. Hampton divulged that regarding salary, "Now it's often," then noted that Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, and Kenya Moore would have been the "top three paid." Cross mentioned that "15k might" sound like a lot of money for a "Friend Of" but Marlo reminded her about taxes. "15 an episode ain't nothin," said Hampton.

Marlo Hampton Is Fine as a 'Friend Of'