The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes is basking in the joy of being a grandma! The reality TV star shared the news that her son Brentt Leakes had welcomed his first child into the world. While this isn’t Nene Leakes’ first grandchild, it is her first grandbaby from her younger son.

The RHOA alum took to her Instagram on December 25, 2024, to share an adorable Christmas-themed first look at her grandchild. Nene Leakes had ditched the traditional names and coined herself a “Fabulous Glam’Ma.” The reality TV star tagged her son, who welcomed his first child, a daughter named Kynd Leakes. The RHOA alum gushed in the caption at the new addition to their family in the following words:

“Swipe: Best Christmas Gift ever….This little bundle of love and joy arrived just in time for Christmas.”

The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from fans and several notable Bravolebrities, including The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton, fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, and former Real Housewives producer Carlos King, among others. It must be noted that the post didn’t feature any mention of the mother of the child. Plus, Kynd Leakes is Nene Leaks’ fourth grandchild, and she happens to have three more from her elder son, Bryson Leakes.

It’s Been a Challenging Year for Brentt Leakes

Brentt Leakes has had numerous health complications over the years, and he even revealed in a now-deleted post back from July 2024 that he had to go through a heart transplant. Therefore, Kynd Leakes is the ray of sunshine that Brentt Leakes needs after the tumultuous year he’s had.

The RHOA alum’s younger son was diagnosed with congestive heart failure back in June 2024. According to Essence, the now-deleted post had featured images and video from Brentt Leakes’ recovery journey after surgery, and it revealed that his surgery had lasted for 14 hours. Apparently, Leakes had also shared how part of his recovery involved learning how to walk and communicate from scratch.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 is expected to return in early 2025, and the central storyline will revolve around returning star Porsha Williams. Bravo has yet to announce an official release date, so in the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

