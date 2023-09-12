The Big Picture Nene Leakes recently initiated court cases against Bravo and NBCUniversal, but ultimately withdrew them, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind her actions.

Her lawsuit claimed mistreatment on set due to racially insensitive behavior, but she later expressed interest in returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and stated that she holds no hard feelings.

Nene also sued a family friend, Sean Bush, for car sale fraud, but ultimately dismissed the case.

Nene Leakes, the now former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was extremely adored by the franchise fans. During her time on the show, Nene was considered the queen bee. Her popularity at that time was in full bloom and she had a soaring career even outside the show. However, many are now saying that she soared the highest she ever could and is now crashing at full speed. She's been trending as of late for initiating court cases. Her latest case was recently dismissed, as well as her previous lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen.

What Was Nene's Fued with Bravo Even About?

Nene started a war with Bravo but then backed out before the war even got serious. Now we are left wondering what the whole thing was even about. After her acrimonious exit from RHOA, Nene filed a lawsuit against Cohen, True Entertainment, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Truly Televisions for mistreatment on set. The lawsuit claimed, “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

However serious her claims were, she still withdrew her lawsuit a year later. That was also she began showing more interest to return to the show. During an interview with Carlos King on Reality with the King she said: “I don’t have any hard feelings. I’m a Sagittarius. So at some point, I may be mad with you, but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge or hold[s] the grudge forever. I’m also not [an] ass kisser.”

Nene's Fued with Sean Bush Appears to Have Settled

In April this year Nene sued Sean for car sale fraud. According to RadarOnline she wrote, “I gave my car to a family friend who owned a dealership to sell in December 2022. I never gave my title. He sold my car and never gave me the money.” In May, Nene asked the court hearing to be postponed 30 days. And later she dismissed the case entirely. The case has been dismissed and appears to have been settled privately, per Reality Tea.