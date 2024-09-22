NeNe Leakes is no stranger to television, but could she return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta? The star, who started on the series and went on to shows like Glee, and now she even has her own new Lifetime series called Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes, left the show in 2020. She has not been back since, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking her to return to the series, especially with a lot of former housewives being added back to the cast for Season 16. But could that mean that Leakes would be willing to return to the series for Season 17 if she was asked back?

Season 16 is already underway with Kenya Moore out of the series and Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams returning to the series. With shake-ups still happening (Moore was removed from the cast after they already started filming due to a fight with a new housewife, Brittany Eady), Leakes' comments made fans wonder if there had already been conversations. While on an Instagram Live, Leakes talked about the potential of her coming back to the show after a fan asked her about it.

But Leakes Has Her Own Show to Worry About

Image via Bravo TV

A fan commented that Leakes should go back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Leakes responded with a Season 17 comment. “I live for y’all putting me on season 17. I live for y’all automatically giving me a position,” she said. While it isn't confirmation, it is interesting given the fact that she isn't outright saying no and with Moore out at the show, it would a perfect time for Leakes to return. She had, in the past, filed a lawsuit with NBCUniversal about her time on the show, claiming that she faced racism while filming. People like Andy Cohen have said that the option is there for a return.

Her Lifetime series, Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes, just premiered in August 2024. The show is described as follows: “The new series showcases wild clips of real people caught up in love as NeNe reacts and gives her personal insight alongside the action." Bringing very real couples and their issues to Leakes' attention, the show was a reaction series and gave Leakes the chance to shine as she commented on what she was seeing. With only one season of the show out, it has yet to be renewed for a second Season.

You can see Leakes on previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock