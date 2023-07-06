Let’s face it, The Real Housewives of Atlanta just hasn’t been the same since NeNe Leakes left the reality TV series. She is and has always been a fan favorite, so much so that even people who have never watched a single episode are aware of who she is. So when rumors and whispers of Kim Zolciak’s return to the series began to spin amid her divorce and financial issues, it’s only natural that fans began thinking about NeNe as well., especially as they started the franchise together So, what would it take for NeNe to return to the show?

Do It For The Fans? NeNe Might Do It

In a street interview with a TMZ reporter, NeNe was asked if she’d consider returning to the RHOA cast. “I would come back for the fans. Because the fans are the ones that love me. They’re the ones that would love to see me in that position. And I would do anything for them,” she said. This is a hopeful message from everyone’s favorite housewife and meme queen, as her return would definitely breathe life into a very boring season. But the focus on the fans in her response is the key part.

The relationship between NeNe and Bravo execs has been tense ever since she filed a lawsuit against them in April 2022. The suit was filed against Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, True Entertainment, and Truly Televisions. The lawsuit stated: “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” Despite the severity of the claims, NeNe decided to dismiss the lawsuit in August 2022. While some might think this means that her allegations were false, it should be noted that the case was dismissed without prejudice. That legalese essentially means that she dismissed it for now, but she could always come back and file it again.

The Tense Relationship Between NeNe Leakes and Bravo

The lawsuit has obviously created some bad blood between the two parties, but is there hope for reconciliation? Based on a recent and shady editing move, it doesn’t seem like it will anytime soon. Fans recently called out the network and Cohen for a very obvious removal of NeNe from a flashback during episode six of the current season. It was a move that they should have assumed they’d get flack for. NeNe is a fan favorite, even though she’s been gone since the end of the 12th season.

Viewers were quick to come to her defense on the matter; one user on Twitter wrote, “I have never seen a more selfish act than @Andy & @BravoTV erasing Nene Leakes from their archives. This is the woman that basically built Atlanta Housewives. She was the pillar of the first housewives episode I ever watched. Take better care of your bloody talent.” The tweet also seems to make a nod to the dismissed lawsuit, siding with the idea that NeNe was mistreated during her time on the show. NeNe responded by thanking her fans and mentioning that the editing move was a dirty play. The backlash also led to the editors correcting the error. She was added back into the flashback in the episode, which is viewable on Peacock.

Stop Playing in Our Faces and Give NeNe Leakes Her Peach

It’s time for Bravo to stop playing dirty and realize that they are acting against their own interests. A return of Kim would be fine, but NeNe returning to the show would be everything. Fans that are currently feeling disillusioned and tired of the current season would be thrilled to have her back. Not only that, but their viewership would rise immensely by bringing her back to the cast. Capitalism is king in this country, and having NeNe as a housewife again would make the network more money. It’s not rocket science, Bravo. Just listen to the fans and give the people what they want.