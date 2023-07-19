Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant was arrested this morning for felony possession of fentanyl. To add insult to injury he used his younger brother Brentt’s name when being questioned by police. Here is the full scope of the charges he was arrested for, as well as the potential consequences he may face.

Who Is Bryson Bryant? A Look Into NeNe Leakes Oldest Son

NeNe Leakes' two sons, Bryson and Brentt were often featured during her time as a peach holder on RHOA. Bryson is the eldest, and is from a relationship she had prior to marrying Gregg Leakes. Bryson is a father of three children that we know of, though there have been many claims that he has fathered other children with other women. Bryson is also no stranger to legal issues, and his rap sheet is longer than many may realize. First, he was arrested in March of 2010 for possession of marijuana and a weapon when visiting a friend in jail. While he was visiting said friend in jail, police discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest, for failing to appear in court from a prior traffic charge, and discovered the drugs and weapon when they searched him.

In 2011, he was arrested for shoplifting and violating his parole. TMZ reported that he stole $14 worth of razors from a Walmart, and this parole violation led to his arrest. In late June of 2012, he was arrested for another parole violation, and thanks to his consistent ability to stay in trouble, his prior arrest was used as ammo to attack NeNe during the RHOA season four reunion. He was arrested again in early July for driving with a suspended license. That’s right, he was arrested twice in the span of a few weeks. He managed to calm down for three years before being arrested again in early 2015, after testing positive for cocaine during a drug test. He was sent to rehab for six weeks in lieu of jail time. He was arrested again that year in the summer, this time for fraud by way of check forgery. This time, however, he was not charged, as he had not cashed the check. Rather than correcting the error of his ways, he spent the next few years partying, even being caught taking cocaine in photos.

Image via Bravo

RELATED: 'RHOA': Nene Leakes Reveals What It'll Take for Her to Return to Franchise

Bryson Bryant’s Current Charges and Despicable Behavior

Image via Bravo

This morning Bryson Bryant was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl, as well as a loitering and/or prowling charge. Fentanyl is considered a schedule II narcotic, and in the state of Georgia he could potentially face anywhere between two to thirty years in jail, depending on the amount he possessed at the time of his arrest. Details on the prowling/loitering charge have not yet been released. One thing that is known is that when arrested by police Bryson claimed to be his brother, Brentt Leakes. The fact that he did this is downright despicable; Brentt is not only his younger brother, but he has never been in trouble. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Brentt is still recovering from some extremely difficult health issues.

This past fall, Brentt suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke. NeNe shared the news via Instagram, and stated that Brentt, “doesn’t drink or do drugs.” Given that he is only 23 years old, the news was certainly shocking. And now, thanks to his older brother, poor Brentt’s name is written down in files for his brother’s latest arrest. While it seems to be an act of self-preservation given his lengthy rap sheet, it still doesn’t excuse what he did. He could have come up with a fake name as he had done in the past but instead chose to specifically use his brother’s name. As this news is still unfolding, there has been no comment yet from NeNe.