The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’s son Brentt Leakes has just received a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. The Bravo star’s life was turned upside down after her son suffered a stroke back in 2022. Since then, Leakes has been documenting his health journey on social media — and it finally looks like he’s on the path to recovery.

Brentt Leakes took to Instagram to share the news of his transplant and thanked God for everything. The 25-year-old’s post included videos of himself at the hospital as he learned to walk and communicate again. “This year was undoubtedly the craziest for me,” read Leakes’s caption. He revealed that the transplant surgery took 14 hours and expressed his gratitude to the family that donated his new heart.

Leakes took this opportunity to thank his mother, family, and friends along with the doctors and nurses who helped him through this stressful time. He also confessed that the entire experience had changed his life forever. His comments were filled with messages of support. NeNe Leakes was one of the commenters and expressed how proud she was of her son and how strong she had been. “To God Be Glory! It has been A LOT,” added NeNe Leakes.

Brentt Leakes Was Diagnosed With Heart Failure Soon After His Father’s Passing

NeNe Leakes’s husband, Gregg Leakes, died from colon cancer in September 2021. The reality star and her family were still grieving their loss when her son, Brent Leakes, was rushed to the hospital. As reported by TMZ, Leakes went on the record to clarify that her son didn’t drink or do drugs. She shared that the doctors had run a bunch of tests to determine what had caused the stroke that sent him to the hospital.

Before he was diagnosed with heart failure, Brentt Leakes ran a live entertainment lounge, called The Linnethea Lounge, in Atlanta which was put up for sale, as reported by Black Enterprise. In an interview with The Larry Reid Show, Leakes explained that maintaining the business was too overwhelming for her, especially as she dealt with her son’s hospitalization and her husband’s death. In her exact words: “I don’t want to run the business without them. This was for us to do together.”

Leakes then uploaded a separate video to social media asking for prospective buyers to reach out to her. She shared that she had talked to her son about selling the lounge because it was primarily Brentt and Gregg Leakes’s business. Since her son had taken over after her husband’s passing, the reality star was finding it hard to run things after he started his heart failure treatment. As of now, there is no confirmation of the sale of the Linnethea Lounge.

