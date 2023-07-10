The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas faces not just one but two more lawsuits over his suspicious business finances. Apart from the former reality star's previous Bar One eviction—for which he reportedly owes more than $400k in rent—RadarOnline revealed that Thomas' Miami-based restaurant is currently embroiled in two separate lawsuits, and that is on top of the landlord's ongoing efforts to evict the establishment.

When the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly caused the world to be put on an unpleasant pause back in 2020, most businesses also struggled, including Thomas' Bar One restaurant. Though he's struggling to recover due to the inevitable occurrence, he was able to settle for $270,000 for his restaurant's rent. The reality tv star, however, failed to pay the succeeding amounts due to "insufficient funds" on his end, with the court documents revealing that Thomas was not able to settle his payment for July, August, September, and October of last year, as well as March of this year. The Bentley Bay Retail LCC, with which the star signed a commercial lease in 2018, gave an ultimatum that if Thomas continued to deliver bounced checks, his 2020 settlement would eventually be void.

But that's only a part of what Thomas has been up against in court recently. Port Royale Trading Co. claimed they delivered seafood products to the former reality star's restaurant last year, for which he allegedly owes an outstanding amount of $2,000.27. As a result, the trading company filed a case against Thomas' Bar One restaurant for breach of contract. Furthermore, another company, 24/7 Seafood Distributor Corp., filed a separate lawsuit against the former reality star for the same reason. The lawsuit reads: "During the course of the business relationship Defendant has ordered seafood and other products from Plaintiff. Defendant, however, has failed to pay for all the invoices for the seafood and products sold.”

Peter Thomas Appears to be Unbothered Amid Lawsuit

Thomas has yet to speak about his restaurant's eviction and his two lawsuits, but the former RHOA star seems to be taking it lightly. Though we really can't assume everything we see on social media, some are quick to criticize the former reality star for seemingly showing absolutely no care about the lawsuits against him. Thomas has been posting clips of him in Miami, enjoying the company of his friends. Erica Mena, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star, recently hosted a birthday bash for rapper Safaree Samuels, while Bar One's official Instagram account promoted an upcoming event.

With the previous controversies Thomas has been involved in, the lawsuits against him appear to be just another challenge he can overcome in no time. Back in 2019, Thomas was arrested on a fugitive warrant for allegedly writing fake checks, and earlier this year, he was acquitted of assault charges for allegedly choking a woman in Baltimore. Known as arguably the most famous husband in RHOA, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey seems to be still making headlines despite leaving the show years ago, though not in a positive light this time.