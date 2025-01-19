Phaedra Parks isn't afraid to speak her mind and she hasn't held back about her new The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars. Now, she's getting ready for her grand return to the show and teased a little about her upcoming season. While on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast for Page Six, Parks spoke with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real about her partnership with Silk, her time on The Traitors, and her event, "Cereal Liar." The event included lie detectors and jokes about liars versus those who tell the truth. Which led Real and Murphy asking Parks about her fellow housewives and their truth-telling skills. And Parks was not afraid to shade Drew Sidora when given the chance.

When asked who she thought was the biggest "cereal liar" on her most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks said: "It would have to be Drew Sidora." Real revealed that Porsha Williams holds the same opinion, and went on to ask Parks why she thought Sidora chose to be untruthful. Sidora and Parks were not on the show together prior and so Parks' return is the first time the two have worked together.

"I'd never worked with Drew, I know her husband fairly well, but I never had the pleasure of working with her, and I don't know if it was pleasurable at all," Parks said. "However, she was just forgettable. I mean, the objective of any housewife is to be unforgettable. And I just didn't see a lot of memorable moments. However, she will have one at the end and that's what really made me suss her out as the cereal liar."

Phaedra Parks Threw More Shade at Drew Sidora

Parks was asked to explain further, and she didn't hold back. She talked to both Real and Murphy about how she wasn't impressed with Sidora during their time together later in the season. "She's just tardy, she's very late to the party. She's just late for the party, I mean literally and figuratively. And I'm just there for the tail end of the show so I didn't have the entire season to really gauge what she's done since day 1," Parks said. "But my experience with her at the end was not pleasurable."

