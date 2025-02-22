Dennis McKinley is better known as Porsha Williams' ex, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has shared an update on his own business adventures – right as Williams is planning on returning to the franchise! McKinley is the man who brought the world The Original Hot Dog Factory, which brings unique hot dog combinations to its menu, including a "taco dog," classics like a Chicago dog, and more. McKinley's original chain idea was opened to franchise opportunities starting back in 2019 and, after two owners acquired the brand, the company has continued to grow.

The hope is that The Original Hot Dog Company will evolve into 100 locations down the line, according to Bravo. But now McKinely has shared that there are new adventures coming for the company. Posting to Instagram, McKinely was looking for help on the restaurant to try out a "new concept" for it. In his Instagram story, McKinley shared that he was looking for an executive chef, writing: "Culinary training preferred!"

orsha Williams Returns and Dennis McKinley Works With Drew Sidora

Image via Bravo

This is just one of McKinley's business adventures. He is also working with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora on her music career and, back in December, she posted her thanks to McKinley. "Appreciate you BRO for giving me this outlet and this opportunity to tell my story AND through the most incredible music!" she wrote. "Grateful for your belief in me and pushing me, even when I got scared and fearful to do so. PLEASE KNOW...we've been working so incredibly hard and fighting blood, sweat, and tears to make great music and tell my story to share with y'all...."

Since her relationship with McKinley, Williams was briefly married to Simon Guobadia, who was recently detained by ICE. Now, Williams and McKinley have continued posting about each other on Instagram and spending time with their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. Recently, McKinley posted a picture of their family, writing "Always gon ride here idgaf what’s going on" in the caption. McKinley is working with Sidora who is on Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Williams has returned this season. There is no news on whether they're filming together.

You can see Williams and McKinley on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.