Prosha Williams is heading back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she gave an updating on co-parenting with her ex. Williams was engaged to Dennis McKinley. The two share daughter Pilar Jhena "PJ" McKinley together and Williams took to Instagram to share a gift that McKinley got for her. The reality star shared images of McKinley walking into her home with a painting of herself. She posted that she wanted it for the last five years and he finally gave it to her, using the hashtag "co-parents" on the post and "gifts" while doing so, via Bravo TV.

"Finally gave it to me after 5 years lol. Thank you [Dennis]," Williams wrote on Instagram. In the video, she was excitedly talking about how beautiful the painting. Their relationship and co-parenting success comes after Williams went through a messy break-up with her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia. Williams and McKinley broke up when McKinley cheated on her. YouTube sensation Tasha K exclusively reported on the cheating news, which McKinley denied, but it later turned out to be true.

"These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," Dennis told Us Weekly. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC." Eventually, McKinley and Williams officially split in 2020.

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams Now Have a Good Relationship

Image by Annamaria Ward

McKinley has been posting about his co-parenting relationship with Williams on Instagram. On September 29, he posted an image of Williams and their daughter, writing about how they are his favorites. "My [two] faves," he put in the caption. He combined the first sentence with a red heart emoji. "P and P Jr.," next to this was a lock emoji. The post was in celebration of PJ graduating from etiquette school. Her graduation turned into a family celebration.

Williams posted an image from the celebration herself, writing "So proud of you [PJ]." It was an Instagram reel including video of her daughter with friends at a table and everyone celebrating together. She went on to thank McKinley for signing their daughter up for the classes. "Dennis big kudos to you for signing her up for this class...mom and I learned a lot as well. lol."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock.

